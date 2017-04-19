autoevolution

Next Audi RS7 Rendered Based on Spyshots, Looks Like a Sloping Roofline Rocket

 
Audi's A7 has proved a monstrous hit, with its RS7 range-topper even managing to make certain aficionados weak in the knees, despite the unemotional RS approach. The second incarnation of the A7 is now in its advanced development stages and so it's understandable that people want to see the new RS7.
Since the Internet never fails to deliver when it comes to quenching our thirst for future land-land rockets, we've come across a rendering of the next sloping roofline RS model.

Delivered by digital artist Jan Peisert, the pixel manipulation uses the "standard" A7 spyshots as a starting point, hence the hefty body roll seen here.

Regardless, the 1s and 0s displayed in the image seem to be spot on, as we expect the newcomer to sport an overly angry face, with its posterior also displaying uber-aggressive styling cues.

Since the "normal" incarnation of the second-gen A7 aren't expected to land until late this year or early in 2018 (the vehicle could come as a 2019 model), it's a bit early to be certain about the German automaker's intentions for the all-new RS7, which might just be a 2020 model.

Even so, we could look at the new Porsche Panamera for technical inspiration. While the current RS7 Performance packs a 605 hp version of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, the Panny flanks the four-ringed model in terms of power. To be more precise, the Turbo is animated by a 550 hp version of the said mill, while the Turbo S E-Hybrid mixes the unit with an electric motor, delivering an overall output of 680 ponies.

Moving further with the dynamic details, the two greatest shortcomings of the current model are its vague steering and its suspension, which seems to be either too soft or too firm, depending on the mode used. Well, you should expect these issues to be forgotten with the second coming of the RS7.

And, to return to the render we have here, those of you who are willing to see the Photoshop birth of the image should check out the video below.

Audi RS7 Audi 2020 audi rs7 rendering
 
