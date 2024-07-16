Newey Goes Shopping: Where Next for an Icon of Formula 1?

Since announcing his departure from Red Bull in May, Adrian Newey has been in high demand, with several teams chasing after his signature.
The 64-year-old Britain, whose cars have won 12 constructors and 13 driver titles, is still at the top of his game as he approaches his 45th year of working in motorsport.
Despite announcing his departure from the current constructors champions in May, he still visits the Formula 1 paddock and remains in place on the pit wall.
But who is in the best position to land one of the greatest minds ever to have graced Grand Prix racing?
However, the Brit was powerless against the juggernaut of Ferrari and Michael Schumacher, who swept to five world titles in a row. He even accepted an offer to join Jaguar in 2002 before McLaren boss Ron Dennis intervened, stopping the deal soon after.
Unlike the team he left in 2005, McLaren looks and feels like an entirely different organisation. Andrea Stella and Zak Brown's management has helped bring the good times back, with the hiring of former Red Bull stalwart Rob Marshall in 2023 adding poise to a very strong technical team.
It's also a team in the ascendancy, returning to the winners' rostrum at Miami courtesy of Lando Norris, who has since kicked on from his maiden F1 victory, becoming Max Verstappen's nearest challenger for the world title.
With McLaren's MCL38 the class of the field, Newey might be tempted to return to Woking, while Brown may see it as the perfect opportunity to fill the missing piece of his jigsaw puzzle.
Aston Martin hopes to land in the former category and has already made great strides in turning once-plucky midfield runners into race winners.
From a new state-of-the-art facility to the signing of Honda as a works engine supplier for 2026, Lawrence Stroll is going all in on his plans to win the world title.
Another area the Canadian has upgraded is the technical team, signing former Mercedes engine guru Andy Cowell and Ferrari's head of aero development, Enrico Cardile, in July 2024.
Newey is seemingly the next target, having previously worked with the company on the Valkyrie Hypercar project. The Brit has reportedly visited the team's factory and asked for a salary of £25m, although Aston Martin later balked at this request.
Ferrari tried to secure the Brit's services in 2014, but 10 years after the first rejection, the prancing horse was back in the running.
In addition to the allure of the great Italian marque, the possibility of finally working alongside seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who will don red in 2025, is also present.
At May's Miami GP, the Brit said it would be a 'privilege' to work alongside the great designer, who was flattered by the compliment, increasing the chances of the pair working together.
One drawback to his dream move is relocating to Italy, as well as dealing with a language barrier and an expectant Italian media keen to see results now after nearly 20 years of disappointment.
Retirement?
The Brit is a keen sailing enthusiast and has recently commissioned a bespoke luxury sailboat to be built, the Oyster, 885. The boat is designed to cruise around the globe in total luxury and has a base price of $5 million.
He is also an experienced historic racer and even took part in the 2024 Monaco GP, driving a 1968 Lotus 49B. Despite a terrible start, he finished fourth in his class.
A return to the Le Mans 24 Hours isn't too far-fetched either, after taking part in the great race in 2007, driving a Ferrari F430 to fourth in the GT2 class. Currently, the World Endurance Championship allows amateur drivers to compete alongside pro drivers in the GT3 category, which could appeal to the Brit if he wished to take his racing more seriously.
McLaren is the better option on paper, but Stroll's persistence in getting the Brit's signature might be the key to winning the bidding war.
A new factory, the signings of Cowell and Cardile, and a factory engine deal with Honda are good enough reasons to sign, but he will likely have a blank canvas to work with.
Throw in yet another potential road car project and a decent-sized salary; Aston Martin might suddenly be the perfect place for him to unleash his creativity before retiring.
Despite announcing his departure from the current constructors champions in May, he still visits the Formula 1 paddock and remains in place on the pit wall.
But who is in the best position to land one of the greatest minds ever to have graced Grand Prix racing?
McLaren
They say you should never go back to your ex. From 1997 to 2005, Newey was instrumental in securing two world titles for Mika Hakkinen and returned the team to the top.
However, the Brit was powerless against the juggernaut of Ferrari and Michael Schumacher, who swept to five world titles in a row. He even accepted an offer to join Jaguar in 2002 before McLaren boss Ron Dennis intervened, stopping the deal soon after.
Unlike the team he left in 2005, McLaren looks and feels like an entirely different organisation. Andrea Stella and Zak Brown's management has helped bring the good times back, with the hiring of former Red Bull stalwart Rob Marshall in 2023 adding poise to a very strong technical team.
It's also a team in the ascendancy, returning to the winners' rostrum at Miami courtesy of Lando Norris, who has since kicked on from his maiden F1 victory, becoming Max Verstappen's nearest challenger for the world title.
With McLaren's MCL38 the class of the field, Newey might be tempted to return to Woking, while Brown may see it as the perfect opportunity to fill the missing piece of his jigsaw puzzle.
Aston Martin
Big ambition and substantial financial backing can be a recipe for disaster in F1, as for every Mercedes, there is always a Jaguar or a Toyota.
Aston Martin hopes to land in the former category and has already made great strides in turning once-plucky midfield runners into race winners.
From a new state-of-the-art facility to the signing of Honda as a works engine supplier for 2026, Lawrence Stroll is going all in on his plans to win the world title.
Another area the Canadian has upgraded is the technical team, signing former Mercedes engine guru Andy Cowell and Ferrari's head of aero development, Enrico Cardile, in July 2024.
Newey is seemingly the next target, having previously worked with the company on the Valkyrie Hypercar project. The Brit has reportedly visited the team's factory and asked for a salary of £25m, although Aston Martin later balked at this request.
Ferrari
When Newey was announced to be on the market, a familiar flame became the hot favorite for his services.
Ferrari tried to secure the Brit's services in 2014, but 10 years after the first rejection, the prancing horse was back in the running.
In addition to the allure of the great Italian marque, the possibility of finally working alongside seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who will don red in 2025, is also present.
At May's Miami GP, the Brit said it would be a 'privilege' to work alongside the great designer, who was flattered by the compliment, increasing the chances of the pair working together.
One drawback to his dream move is relocating to Italy, as well as dealing with a language barrier and an expectant Italian media keen to see results now after nearly 20 years of disappointment.
Retirement?
While it is unlikely, Newey may still call time on his F1 career, not least because of the demands of a brutal calendar.
The Brit is a keen sailing enthusiast and has recently commissioned a bespoke luxury sailboat to be built, the Oyster, 885. The boat is designed to cruise around the globe in total luxury and has a base price of $5 million.
He is also an experienced historic racer and even took part in the 2024 Monaco GP, driving a 1968 Lotus 49B. Despite a terrible start, he finished fourth in his class.
A return to the Le Mans 24 Hours isn't too far-fetched either, after taking part in the great race in 2007, driving a Ferrari F430 to fourth in the GT2 class. Currently, the World Endurance Championship allows amateur drivers to compete alongside pro drivers in the GT3 category, which could appeal to the Brit if he wished to take his racing more seriously.
Conclusion- Newey may want to take a gambleWhoever gets Newey's signature will not be able to use him fully until 2026, when new, simpler regulations arrive.
McLaren is the better option on paper, but Stroll's persistence in getting the Brit's signature might be the key to winning the bidding war.
A new factory, the signings of Cowell and Cardile, and a factory engine deal with Honda are good enough reasons to sign, but he will likely have a blank canvas to work with.
Throw in yet another potential road car project and a decent-sized salary; Aston Martin might suddenly be the perfect place for him to unleash his creativity before retiring.