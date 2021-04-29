The Uplifting Story of a Wilful East German Shoemaker Who Built His Own Porsche

5 Karmic Oslo Is the E-Bike of the Future, Unlike Any Other You’ve Seen

1 Elon Musk Says No to Tesla PR: We Don’t “Manipulate” Public Opinion

New York to Get Greener as Lime Rolls Out 100 Electric Mopeds

The Big Apple will look greener starting this Friday, April 30. As New York prepares to fully reopen, Lime wants to assert its leadership on the micro-mobility market while providing one more sustainable transportation alternative to New Yorkers. 1 photo



Lime claims its mopeds can reach a speed of 28 mph (45 kph) and can go as far as 87 miles (140 km) on a single charge. They can be monitored through wireless connectivity.



Lime also provides a helmet with each moped and you can access it by tapping “start ride” in your Lime app and then pressing the red button on the helmet case in the back of the two-wheeler. You can find all the necessary info in the video at the end of the article.



While the Lime e-mopeds are indeed a greener alternative and can get you around fast enough, they also require a safety course for its riders, for obvious reasons. The course, which is a Motorcycle Safety Foundation project, is available via Lime’s app and consists of multiple chapters.



Riders are also required to be over 21 and have a valid driver’s license. And if you plan on taking any passengers aboard, they too have to be at least 18.



When it comes to e-vehicles monopoly in the city, Lime has to compete with Revel, the other enterprising e-moped operator in New York. The Brooklyn-born transportation company also made an enticing announcement recently.



The San Francisco-based company will initially release 100 electric mopeds onto the streets of New York. Brooklyn will be the starting point but Lime plans to roll out more mopeds over the following weeks, also covering lower Manhattan and Queens, The Verge reports.Lime claims its mopeds can reach a speed of 28 mph (45 kph) and can go as far as 87 miles (140 km) on a single charge. They can be monitored through wireless connectivity.Lime also provides a helmet with each moped and you can access it by tapping “start ride” in your Lime app and then pressing the red button on the helmet case in the back of the two-wheeler. You can find all the necessary info in the video at the end of the article.While the Lime e-mopeds are indeed a greener alternative and can get you around fast enough, they also require a safety course for its riders, for obvious reasons. The course, which is a Motorcycle Safety Foundation project, is available via Lime’s app and consists of multiple chapters.Riders are also required to be over 21 and have a valid driver’s license. And if you plan on taking any passengers aboard, they too have to be at least 18.When it comes to e-vehicles monopoly in the city, Lime has to compete with Revel, the other enterprising e-moped operator in New York. The Brooklyn-born transportation company also made an enticing announcement recently. Revel launches an all-electric rideshare service in Manhattan, powered by 50 Tesla cars, sometime this May. The company also plans to expand to other areas in New York.