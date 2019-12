New York Remains the Most Expensive City to Park Your Car

Across the U.S. parking has gotten more expensive, as compared to the figures of a couple of years ago, Parkopedia’s 2019 Parking Index , published last month, reveals. If your holiday plans include visiting New York, Chicago or Boston, expect a considerably-sized hole in your wallet at the end of it, because parking fees are highest here.To reach these conclusions, Parkopedia looked at parking fees both on- and off-street in the biggest cities across the country, for 2-hour intervals, daily and monthly rates. Perhaps unsurprisingly, New York is the most expensive city in the U.S. – and the world – to park a car As a rule of thumb, parking on-street is considerably cheaper than parking off-street (in a parking garage, for instance). The biggest price differentials occur in Denver, Boston, Jersey City, Newark and Dallas, while Miami Beach stands out for having more convenient parking fees for off-street parking for 2-hour intervals.New York, Chicago and Boston are expensive to park both on- and off-street, regardless of time. For example, parking off-street in New York for 2 hours will set you back by $37, while the fee in Chicago is $27.The same 3 cities rank highest for daily parking fees, with a minor modification regarding monthly rates: New York, Boston, and Jersey City and San Francisco at a tie. If you own a car and you live in NYC, you have to pay $655 every month on parking alone – an amount that explains why about 55 percent of New Yorkers don’t own a personal vehicle.Monthly rates in Boston total an average of $337, while Jersey City and San Francisco follow suit, with $300 each.