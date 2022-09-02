New Wuling Asta Is GM's Sub-$15,000 Mid-Size Hybrid Crossover for China

General Motors continues to expand its vehicle lineup in China through its joint venture, SAIC-GM-Wuling. Their latest proposal targets those looking for an electrified crossover, and it was dubbed the Wuling Asta Hybrid.
Despite the rather small appearance, its wheelbase measures 2,750 mm (108.3 in) in length, which is only 15 mm (0.6 in) short of the Hyundai Santa Fe's and “supports a spacious interior,” the automaker claims.
More on the cockpit in a few moments, as first we have to tell you that the hybrid model is based on the normal Wuling Asta that was launched in the People’s Republic last September. It uses a 2.0-liter gasoline engine, backed up by a 100 kW (136 ps / 134 hp) and 320 Nm (236 lb-ft) of torque electric motor.
The combined output and thrust haven’t been disclosed, but GM says that it can hit 60 kph (37 mph) in 3.2 seconds from a standstill. Moreover, the new Wuling Asta Hybrid is also very frugal, burning 4.6 l/100 km (51.1 mpg US) in the city. The total driving range is rated at over 1,100 km (684 miles) on a full tank and with the battery charged up.
It looks virtually identical to the normal Wuling Asta and comes with LED headlamps with dusk-sensing function, and 18-inch alloy wheels. It also sports a 10.25-inch infotainment system in the middle of the dashboard, powered by Ling OS, and has automatic parking and 360-degree camera system, as well as an optional panoramic sunroof.
GM’s local branch says that two versions of the new Wuling Asta Hybrid are available, and they start from RMB 99,800 and RMB 109,800. This equals to $14,452, and $15,900 at the current exchange rates, which won’t even get you a Nissan Kicks in the United States, as the subcompact crossover carries an MSRP of $20,290 for the 2023 model year.
