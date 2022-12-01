New Williams Driver Logan Sargeant Announces His Race Number for the 2023 F1 Season

Logan Sargeant will be the new driver for Williams for the 2023 Formula 1 season, so like any driver on the grid, he needs to pick a permanent racing number.
Sargeant had chosen the number two, which was last used by Stoffel Vandoorne (Aston Martin reserve driver) when he was racing for the McLaren team in 2017 and 2018.
The American driver said he picked a number with which he has achieved success in the past years in Formula Renault. However, he admitted that he initially wanted a different number. To be more precise, he was talking about number three, but Daniel Ricciardo takes that. Logan Sargeant had previously used the #45 when driving in free practice sessions for Williams and had been racing with the #6 in Formula 2 this season.
Jost Capito (the team principal for Williams F1 Team) admitted in the United States Grand Prix weekend in October that Sargeant was in line for a seat in 2023 so long as he gained the required superlicence points. Fortunately for the American motorsport, Logan passed the threshold by taking P4 in the Formula 2 championship at the season finale at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. This led to his confirmation the day after the race.
Williams is placing all their hopes into Sargeant's hands. As a result, they push him to get up to speed by fielding him in four FP1 sessions at the end of the season. In addition, they handed him a full day of running in the post-race test at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.
"It's a huge honour and a dream come true to be given this opportunity to compete in Formula 1 with Williams Racing. A massive thank you to every person at Williams Racing and Dorilton Motor Sports for the support they've given me since the day I first joined the team at the 2021 United States Grand Prix," declared Logan Sargeant in a Williams press release. "Being a part of the Williams Driver Academy for the past year has given me an important platform to develop as a driver and prepare me for this next chapter. I’m ready and excited to be a part of this journey as the team looks to progress up the grid."
Logan Sargeant will replace Nicholas Latifi at Williams after the Canadian driver had a two-year stint in F1. He was involved in his fair share of controversies, like being a driver that bought his place in F1. However, the biggest controversy came when he crashed at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, bringing out the Safety Car that helped Verstappen win the title. A lot of people accused Latifi of that.
Logan is supposed to take part in some private test running in an Alpine F1 car over the winter to further his development. After that, he will receive a day-and-a-half in the 2023 Williams through pre-season testing.
