New Waze Update Launches for iPhone and CarPlay, Hopefully With Good News

In the meantime, if this new version doesn’t bring things back to normal, here’s a little workaround. Simply press the voice button on the steering wheel to wake up Siri and then press it again to close the interface, at which point the CarPlay audio controls should return to normal. This is because an update released in early October has brought back a problem that everybody hoped to never see on CarPlay.After installing this buggy version of Waze , the application just completely took over the audio control on CarPlay, so no matter where you are, no matter what you do, you simply can’t adjust the volume level for any other app.Pressing the buttons on the steering wheel only controls the Waze navigation guidance volume, and the same thing happens no matter if the navigation app is in focus or not.The error was caused by Waze 4.78, which according to the App Store data, was released to users on October 6. Waze quickly became aware of the problems this update ended up causing, so 7 days later, the dev team came up with an emergency fix released as version 4.78.2.However, this small revision brought minor improvements. And while the problem only seems to happen occasionally this time, it still happens, so it was pretty clear that another update was required.A few hours ago, the Google-owned company published the second build rolled out as part of branch 4.78. This time, it’s Waze version 4.78.3, and this small build increase does suggest that what’s hiding in there is just a fix and nothing else. But given the parent company hasn’t provided a changelog, it’s up to each and every one of us to figure out if this update resolves the audio nightmare.In the meantime, if this new version doesn’t bring things back to normal, here’s a little workaround. Simply press the voice button on the steering wheel to wake up Siri and then press it again to close the interface, at which point the CarPlay audio controls should return to normal.