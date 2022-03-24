New Waze Update for iPhone and CarPlay Now Available for Download

While Waze has become a must-have application for so many drivers out there, it’s not a secret the Google-owned company has many things to fix, both on Android and iPhone.
This is why every update is so important for users out there, especially because at the end of the day, they could eventually help the app provide the flawless experience everybody hopes for.
Apple users have recently been provided with a new Waze update on their iPhones, with the version therefore increased to 4.81.4. At first glance, this doesn’t mean much for iPhone and CarPlay users, yet the small revision appears to suggest the focus has been specifically on bug fixes.
According to Waze itself, this new update is supposed to resolve a problem causing the app to crash when driving directions are being spoken. The same changelog was provided for the previous version as well, but given the new update is specifically a revision to this older build, there’s a chance the bug has only now been resolved in full.
Other than this critical crash fix, there’s hope the company has also included other improvements that users would have to discover on their own after installing the update.
As we reported not a long time ago, Waze is encountering several critical problems, both on Android Auto and on CarPlay, as the app sometimes fails to launch in the car. The loading process ends with no mapping information, and users have no other option than to force-close Waze and relaunch it manually for the second time.
The same behavior has been reported on Android Auto and CarPlay, so it seems the glitch is specifically linked with the car-optimized experience. On mobile devices, Waze appears to be running properly, at least as far as this problem is concerned.
You can download the latest Waze version from the App Store, and make sure you let us know in the comment box below if you notice something different.
