New Wave Energy Harvesting Technology Promises to Double the Power Extracted From Oceans

More on this:

1 $13 Million Project to Turn Wind Power and Ocean Resources Into Renewable Fuel

2 Jellyfishbot Is a Small Robot With a Big Apettite for Trash

3 80,000 Homes Can Be Powered by This Huge, 1,000-Foot Tall Floating Grid

4 Razer and ClearBot Redesign Autonomous Robot to Clean Up Marine Plastic Waste

5 Buildings in the Future Could Act Like Giant Rechargeable Batteries