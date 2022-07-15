New Volvo CEO Talks Being All-Electric, the U.S. and European Markets, and More

The introduction of Volvo's flagship third-generation X90 has yet to be formally announced, but the newly appointed CEO is confident in achieving the goal of being an all-electric company by 2030.
In response to questions from Automotive News Europe, he deflected garnering any sort of credit for the next generation X90 by explaining that many of the same professionals who contributed to the last successful X90 are still with the company and involved in the development of the new generation.
The Scottish-born former head of Dyson explained the commitment the company has to reach its goal of being all-electric by 2030 by highlighting the focus and understanding among the people in the company of the direction they are headed. He surmised there are companies out there who have yet to make the commitment to all-electric vehicle manufacturing.
He goes on to mention the confidence he has the U.S. is prepared for an all-electric Volvo company by noting the U.S. Government's shift to electric vehicles and the fact that Tesla has managed to build a name for itself.
He says the European market for battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) remains strong and believes other markets around the world will develop a more progressive stance about electric vehicles, much in the way Europe has.
He responded to the suggestion that some view electric vehicles as boring to look at by saying that Volvo aims to offer safe, reliable, and good-looking vehicles to the market with great range, while also offering a 'WOW' factor.
The Volvo Group (AB Volvo) Is a Swedish multinational corporation headquartered in Gothenburg. AB Volvo's core manufacturing is in the area of trucks, buses, and construction equipment. Volvo Cars belonged to the group until it was sold to Ford Motor Company in 1999. Since 2011, the company has been owned by the automotive company Geely Holding Group.
