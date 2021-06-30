New Volvo Cars to Share Real-Time Data With Carmaker, It’s Opt-In

Volvo has always been a benchmark for safety when it comes to the cars it makes, but if we are to judge by what the carmaker promised on the last day of June, a benchmark is not enough to describe the Swedes.
June 30 was a big day for Volvo over in Gothenburg, where a live presentation of something called Volvo Cars Tech Moment took place. It was not only a Volvo event but one that saw people from Google, Luminar, Northvolt, and NVIDIA take part.
For their next generation of vehicles, the Swedes promised things like a proprietary operating system, called VolvoCars.OS, but also more range and faster charging for its future electric vehicles. As far as safety is concerned, it’s all about real-time data sharing.
More to the point, Volvo will give its customers the choice of being “a part of improving safety levels and traffic safety” by allowing their cars to share real-time data with the company.
In essence, continuous data collected by the car’s sensors would be delivered to Volvo engineers, who will use it to validate and verify things like autonomous drive features much more quickly than in normal circumstances. That way, the Swedish company hopes to circumvent possibly years of work needed without access to this info. Updates to existing systems could also be devised and rolled out much faster than presently possible.
Volvo plans to roll out the data sharing capability of its cars with the first electric SUV it will build on its new EV platform. The company is hoping to get access to data collected over “millions of kilometers driven by tens of thousands” of drivers (quite the ambitious sales target), and at the same time, it promises “all collected data will be aggregated with adequate safeguards for customer privacy.”
All the information coming from the roads will be stored in a 200 pebibytes (225 million gigabytes) data factory Volvo is building together with Zenseact. Artificial intelligence will govern it all, crunching data “in record times,” Volvo says.
We are not told when the data factory will be ready, but the next electric Volvo SUV is expected to arrive next year.
For their next generation of vehicles, the Swedes promised things like a proprietary operating system, called VolvoCars.OS, but also more range and faster charging for its future electric vehicles. As far as safety is concerned, it’s all about real-time data sharing.
More to the point, Volvo will give its customers the choice of being “a part of improving safety levels and traffic safety” by allowing their cars to share real-time data with the company.
In essence, continuous data collected by the car’s sensors would be delivered to Volvo engineers, who will use it to validate and verify things like autonomous drive features much more quickly than in normal circumstances. That way, the Swedish company hopes to circumvent possibly years of work needed without access to this info. Updates to existing systems could also be devised and rolled out much faster than presently possible.
Volvo plans to roll out the data sharing capability of its cars with the first electric SUV it will build on its new EV platform. The company is hoping to get access to data collected over “millions of kilometers driven by tens of thousands” of drivers (quite the ambitious sales target), and at the same time, it promises “all collected data will be aggregated with adequate safeguards for customer privacy.”
All the information coming from the roads will be stored in a 200 pebibytes (225 million gigabytes) data factory Volvo is building together with Zenseact. Artificial intelligence will govern it all, crunching data “in record times,” Volvo says.
We are not told when the data factory will be ready, but the next electric Volvo SUV is expected to arrive next year.