New Volkswagen Polo Sedan Debuts in Russia, Is Actually the Skoda Rapid

Do you know how the lyrics to Boney M's Rasputin ends with "Oh, those Russians"? Well, we feel like it's representative of the new Polo sedan they have over there.
We don't know who approved this corporate decision, but it's slightly confusing, very funny and adds to the quirkiness of the Volkswagen brand.
In short, this Polo sedan is not really a Polo sedan. Such a thing has already been build in Latin America, where it's called the Virtus. That car uses actual parts from the Polo, similar engines and chassis bits. However, we are dealing here with a Skoda.
In Europe, Skoda scrapped the Rapid in favor of the more advanced Scala, which also marks the transition from a liftback to a compact hatchback body. However, Russia launched a new 2021 Skoda Rapid, which adapts the PQ25 platform from over a decade ago with parts from the European Scala.
By the way, Russia is very much a European country, but it's not part of the Union, so it doesn't follow the same overprotective regulations. You can still buy regular non-turbo engines over there, for example.
In any case, since VW Group spent so much money on developing the new Rapid, it decided to increase profitability by offering a VW version. This adapts the front end to a more German look, but keeps the shape of major body elements and also the interior.
The Russian Polo liftback sports the tablet infotainment system to no other VW has, for example. As for the engines, they're the same as the Rapid, which is to be expected considering the two will be made on a shared assembly line in Kaluga.
The 1.6-liter MPI, tech from the Golf 5 era, makes 90 or 110 horsepower and can be had with a six-speed manual. A more high-tech option is available in the form of the 125 hp 1.4-liter TSI turbo with DSG.
