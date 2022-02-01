New Volkswagen Amarok May Get Aftermarket Ranger Raptor-Rivaling Upgrade Package

Already confirmed with a turbocharged V6 diesel engine, the Amarok may be upgraded further still with off-road bits and pieces by Australian engineering outfit Walkinshaw. There’s also talk of a Raptor-challenging variant even though Walkinshaw delivered some 1,000 units last year.
"There is opportunity for everything in the pickup segment," said Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles director Ryan Davis. “[A Raptor rival] is definitely an option. It's what we need to investigate now,” he told Cars Guide.
Volkswagen still hasn’t confirmed if the turbocharged V6 diesel is the same ol’ TDI from the outgoing model or the Ford-sourced Power Stroke V6 offered in the Ranger. But whatever the case, more power isn’t necessary off the beaten path because these diesels are adequately potent fully stock.
Volkswagen, for example, promises 258 PS (255 horsepower) and 580 Nm (428 pound-feet) of torque from the 3.0-liter TDI. For brief moments of acceleration, the six-cylinder lump cranks out 272 PS (268 horsepower) using the overboost function. Manufactured in the United Kingdom, the 3.0-liter Power Stroke that used to be offered in the F-150 is good for 250 horsepower and 440 pound-feet (597 Nm) of torque low in the rev range.
As for Walkinshaw’s existing off-road upgrade for the Amarok, the W580S is rocking a slightly wider track compared to the stock ute, forged alloy wheels mounted with 275/50 all-terrain rubber shoes, coil spacers for a total lift of 50-mm up front, new shocks, and additional underbody protection.
Sensible upgrades if you ask me, although not good enough to keep the outgoing Raptor at bay. It’s not known if the Ford Motor Company will share the next-generation Raptor’s hardware with the 2023 Volkswagen Amarok. In case the Blue Oval says yes, then look forward to a hardcore variant with a twin-turbo V6 gasoline powerplant. In the case of the Bronco Raptor, the Dearborn-based automaker uses the 3.0-liter EcoBoost twin-turbo V6.
As a brief refresher, the new Raptor is due to be revealed this month.
