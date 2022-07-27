New-Vehicle Prices Hit a Record-High in June, EVs Selling for $66,000 on Average

More on this:

1 EVs Were the Fastest-Selling Used Cars on the Market in June, Tesla Model Y Took the Crown

2 Electric Vehicles Are Crazy Expensive Now, but a Price War Is Nigh, Says Ford's Farley

3 Goldman Sachs Predicts the Price of Key Battery Materials Will Fall in the Next Two Years

4 The Economics of Owning an Electric Car: Is It Really Cheaper To Own an EV?

5 Kelley Blue Book Names Best Used Hybrids and EVs Under $20,000, Prius Tops List