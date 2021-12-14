New Update Allows Your Tesla Car To Know When the Tires Are Worn Out

A new update allows your Tesla car to know when the tires are wearing unevenly or when the tread depth is too low. While this seems like magic, there is a simple explanation behind the new function.
Tesla introduced the automotive industry to the world of over-the-air updates, as seen in the IT industry. From time to time, usually once every three months or so, the American EV producer pushes updates to its cars. Some of these updates include new functions, alongside software optimizations. Tesla does not always offer information about the new features that come with the update.
One such new function that was silently pushed to Tesla cars recently was discovered by the folks at Drive Tesla Canada. Contained in the software version #2021.44.5, this allows for accurately tracking the tire wear, as well as telling when the tires are wearing unevenly. Screenshots posted by the publication show a warning message informing the driver that “the rear tire tread is too low” and advises for a tire inspection and rotation.
I know the first thing that comes to mind when you see this message is “how the hell can it know the tread depth?” but don’t freak out just yet, there is a simple explanation behind this tech. As the tire wears out, its diameter gets smaller, which makes the wheel rotate faster than it did when it was new. Now, of course, the tire also gets smaller when the pressure drops, but since the tire pressure sensors already report that, it is easy to estimate the treadwear by considering the rotation speed versus the air pressure in the tire.
Similarly, when one wheel is rotating faster than the others (assuming the tire pressure is the same), it is a sure sign of uneven wear between the four wheels. Of course, the car does not notice when there is uneven wear on the same tire, such as when the wheel alignment is wrong, or the shock absorbers are broken.
If this update seems like a small one, you should know that Tesla is preparing a more consistent range of updates shortly, at least for the Model 3 and Model Y destined to the European market. Nevertheless, these updates are expected to trickle down to the cars sold on other markets too, including the United States.
One such new function that was silently pushed to Tesla cars recently was discovered by the folks at Drive Tesla Canada. Contained in the software version #2021.44.5, this allows for accurately tracking the tire wear, as well as telling when the tires are wearing unevenly. Screenshots posted by the publication show a warning message informing the driver that “the rear tire tread is too low” and advises for a tire inspection and rotation.
I know the first thing that comes to mind when you see this message is “how the hell can it know the tread depth?” but don’t freak out just yet, there is a simple explanation behind this tech. As the tire wears out, its diameter gets smaller, which makes the wheel rotate faster than it did when it was new. Now, of course, the tire also gets smaller when the pressure drops, but since the tire pressure sensors already report that, it is easy to estimate the treadwear by considering the rotation speed versus the air pressure in the tire.
Similarly, when one wheel is rotating faster than the others (assuming the tire pressure is the same), it is a sure sign of uneven wear between the four wheels. Of course, the car does not notice when there is uneven wear on the same tire, such as when the wheel alignment is wrong, or the shock absorbers are broken.
If this update seems like a small one, you should know that Tesla is preparing a more consistent range of updates shortly, at least for the Model 3 and Model Y destined to the European market. Nevertheless, these updates are expected to trickle down to the cars sold on other markets too, including the United States.