New Traffic Sensor Uses Artificial Intelligence to Detect Any Vehicle on the Road

Smart intersections are the next big thing in terms of ways to optimize the traffic, especially given the connected car push that's getting so much traction these days.



Iteris, for example, a company providing smart mobility infrastructure management, has come up with the world’s first 1080p high-definition (HD) video and four-dimensional (4D) radar sensor with integrated artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms.



In plain English, this is a traffic monitoring sensor that authorities across the world can install in their systems to get 1080p (that’s HD resolution) video as well as 4D radar data using a technology bundling AI algorithms.



This means the new sensor is capable of offering insanely accurate detection, and just as expected, it can spot not only cars, but also trucks, bikes, and many other vehicle types. The parent company says the sensor has been optimized to also detect vulnerable road users, such as



In case you’re wondering why a traffic management center (TMC) needs such advanced data, the benefits of this sensor go way beyond the simple approach when someone keeps an eye on the traffic in a certain intersection.



TMCs can be linked to connected cars, so the information collected by the sensor can be transmitted right back on the road where the new-generation vehicles can act accordingly based on the detected information. And this is why AI-powered detection is so important, as it offers extra accuracy, preventing errors and wrong information from being sent to connected cars.



In other words, it can help avoid collisions, reduce the speed when pedestrians are detected, and overall optimize the traffic flow because after all, everybody wants to get rid of traffic jams in the first place.



We're probably still many years away from the moment such complex sensors become more mainstream, but Iteris' new idea is the living proof the future is already here. Fingers crossed, however, for authorities across the world to notice how much potential is hiding in this new-gen technology. And naturally, the closer we get to smart intersections becoming more mainstream, the more technologies to power them go live, some of them with insanely advanced capabilities that nobody would have imagined some 10 years ago.

