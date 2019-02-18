RIP Opportunity: NASA Gives Up on Extraordinary Mars Rover

New Toyota HiAce Introduced In the Philippines

Dating back to 1967, the HiAce is one of the best-selling light commercial vehicles that Toyota continues to produce to this day. The sixth generation has been introduced today in the Philippines, featuring a conventional hood instead of the predecessor’s cab-over design. 13 photos



Available in normal, standard, and high roof configurations, the HiAce can seat up to 17 people in Commuter specification. More rigid and safer than the model it replaces, the LCV also happens to offer more storage space.



As far as the oily bits are concerned, the 2.8-liter 1GD turbo diesel should prove the most popular engine option. There’s also the 3.5-liter 7GR gasoline V6, mated to either a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission.



Customers who opt for the GL Grandia Tourer are treated to 3D combination lamps at the rear and LED daytime running lights up front. This trim level along with the GL Grandia and Commuter Deluxe can seat 14, 12, and 15 people, respectively.



A MacPherson suspension up front complements leaf springs at the rear, while on the driving front, the variable power steering should make the driver’s life easier on the long haul. Regardless of trim level, even the front center passenger is treated to an SRS airbag.



Specifically developed for professional and personal users in emerging markets, the HiAce is both longer and wider than before. This translates to a longer wheelbase in every specification as well as TNGA-inspired technologies for the redesigned vehicle architecture.

Toyota claims it's the first automaker to offer this safety feature.

Since its introduction in the Philippines in 1994, Toyota has sold more than 135,650 examples of the breed. Last year, the HiAce posted a market share of 55.6 percent, dominating the segment in this part of the world.

"The Hiace is a faithful partner that makes people feel safe, satisfied, and proud," said chief engineer Takuo Ishikawa. "Owners, drivers, and passengers know they are in good hands when they own, drive, and ride in a Hiace. They know it can be trusted, and that it has excellent resale value. There is simply no substitute."