autoevolution

New Toyota HiAce Introduced In the Philippines

18 Feb 2019, 16:20 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Dating back to 1967, the HiAce is one of the best-selling light commercial vehicles that Toyota continues to produce to this day. The sixth generation has been introduced today in the Philippines, featuring a conventional hood instead of the predecessor’s cab-over design.
13 photos
2019 Toyota HiAce2019 Toyota HiAce2019 Toyota HiAce2019 Toyota HiAce2019 Toyota HiAce2019 Toyota HiAce2019 Toyota HiAce2019 Toyota HiAce2019 Toyota HiAce2019 Toyota HiAce2019 Toyota HiAce2019 Toyota HiAce
Specifically developed for professional and personal users in emerging markets, the HiAce is both longer and wider than before. This translates to a longer wheelbase in every specification as well as TNGA-inspired technologies for the redesigned vehicle architecture.

Available in normal, standard, and high roof configurations, the HiAce can seat up to 17 people in Commuter specification. More rigid and safer than the model it replaces, the LCV also happens to offer more storage space.

As far as the oily bits are concerned, the 2.8-liter 1GD turbo diesel should prove the most popular engine option. There’s also the 3.5-liter 7GR gasoline V6, mated to either a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission.

Customers who opt for the GL Grandia Tourer are treated to 3D combination lamps at the rear and LED daytime running lights up front. This trim level along with the GL Grandia and Commuter Deluxe can seat 14, 12, and 15 people, respectively.

A MacPherson suspension up front complements leaf springs at the rear, while on the driving front, the variable power steering should make the driver’s life easier on the long haul. Regardless of trim level, even the front center passenger is treated to an SRS airbag. Toyota claims it’s the first automaker to offer this safety feature.

Since its introduction in the Philippines in 1994, Toyota has sold more than 135,650 examples of the breed. Last year, the HiAce posted a market share of 55.6 percent, dominating the segment in this part of the world.

“The Hiace is a faithful partner that makes people feel safe, satisfied, and proud,” said chief engineer Takuo Ishikawa. “Owners, drivers, and passengers know they are in good hands when they own, drive, and ride in a Hiace. They know it can be trusted, and that it has excellent resale value. There is simply no substitute.”
2019 Toyota HiAce Philippines Toyota Hiace van Toyota people carrier
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the Toyota Guardian Envelope Protection System 2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme2050 Formula 1 Racing - The McLaren MCLExtreme
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Criminals and How They Choose Their CarsCriminals and How They Choose Their Cars
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Road Traffic History - Before the Streets Got SwampedRoad Traffic History - Before the Streets Got Swamped
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions5 Coolest Cars Ever Sold With Twincharging Solutions
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Orbis Ring Drive – How to Turn a FWD Honda Civic Type R into an AWD Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Some Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s FolliesSome Gymkhana Cars and More of Ken Block’s Follies
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Corolla Touring SportsTOYOTA Corolla Touring Sports CompactTOYOTA Corolla EUTOYOTA Corolla EU CompactTOYOTA Tacoma Double CabTOYOTA Tacoma Double Cab Midsize PickupTOYOTA Hilux Double CabTOYOTA Hilux Double Cab Midsize PickupTOYOTA SupraTOYOTA Supra CoupeAll TOYOTA models  
 
 