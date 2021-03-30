New Toyota 86 Rendered With Classic Hachi-Roku Design Looks Sharp

What if Toyota decided to go with a retro styling approach for the upcoming second-generation 86? As we've discussed, while its 2022 Subaru BRZ sibling was recently released, the Toyota model's introduction was reportedly pushed back to next year. And, even though spy shots have shown that it won't receive a nostalgic design approach, this independent rendering comes to show what could be achieved by using such a path.
Having a budget sports car that's all about the suck-squeeze-bang-blow in this age of electrification is enough of a reason to rejoice. The reputation that the first-generation Toyobaru project built last decade means our expectations for the newcomer are sky-high.
And the reason cited for the delay might push those expectations even higher since CEO Akio Toyoda apparently aims for serious performance differentiation compared to the Gen II BRZ. That doesn't necessarily involve more power, with the focus expected to be on the handling.
Looking back, it seems that Toyota, along with the now-defunct Scion brand, dominated Subaru in terms of sales, mostly over the image brought by association with the 86 nameplate, which references the AE86 cult car. Nicknamed Hachi-Roku (Japanese for "eight-six"), this describes a series of 1980s RWD compacts involving the Corolla Levin and Sprinter Trueno (think retractable headlights).
As Rain Prisk, the digital label responsible for the 2D rendering, explains in the comments on the Instagram post below, the CGI's starting point was a Toyota GT86, which received beefier fenders.
From that point on, the sports car was turned into a modern incarnation of the AE86, with the side window treatment being our favorite part of the transformation. Then again, the slim LED lights are also a sight for sore eyes.
Thanks to its RWD layout, scale-friendly nature, and tunable nature, the Hachi-Roku has become a drifting legend. And its popularity was taken even further by the Initial D Japanese anime and manga series. As such, gifting this pixel proposal with the black and white livery of the series' Fujiwara Tofu Shop AE86 only came naturally.
Now, if you feel inspired while checking out this JDM delight, you should know you're not alone. For one, digital label Glaciuscreations took to the said comments section, asking (and receiving) permission to translate the creation into the 3D world. So here's to hoping we see more of it soon.
