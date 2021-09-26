New The Crew Game Reportedly in the Works, Battle Royale Mode Included

The level of support that The Crew 2 continues to get three years after launch suggests that this is a pretty important franchise for Ubisoft. However, the fact that the French developer continues to pour resources into it doesn’t necessarily means that it’s content with what The Crew 2 has achieved since release.
In fact, rumor has it that Ubisoft is already working on another The Crew game, which might be a continuation of the current title, a reboot of the franchise, or a completely new game. Reddit user RacingGameGuru0300 datamined some of The Crew 2’s updates and found in-game screenshots of something called “Project Orlando.”
Industry leaker Tom Henderson briefly confirmed that “Project Orlando” by Ubisoft Ivory Tower is not another free DLC for The Crew 2, but a completely new game with a new driving engine. He went on to say that the studio wasn’t too happy with how The Crew 2 performed and decided to overhaul the entire franchise, which doesn’t rule out the possibility of this being a reboot of the series.
The initial post on Reddit also contained some screenshots taken from the so-called “Project Orlando,” but they have been removed for obvious reasons. The leaked title seems to be set in Hawaii, so the internal name has nothing to do with the setting. What’s interesting about “Project Orlando” is that it will feature an “All Star” game mode, which is likely to be some sort of battle royale mode that would pit 100 players against each other in a “breathless crew vs. crew race.”
Although someone noticed that the word “free” is stamped on one of the screenshots that are no longer accessible on Reddit, thus suggesting that this might be another The Crew 2 DLC, it may also mean that the project started as a DLC and evolved into a completely new entry.
The datamined information didn’t include any details about release, but it did say that the project is in pre-alpha stage, so it will be a while until we hear more about this one.
