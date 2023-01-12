New Tech Lets Hungry Drivers Order Food in the Smartest Possible Way

Ordering food from the car is theoretically a process that’s already as convenient as possible thanks to such capabilities being integrated into the likes of Google Maps.
But a series of companies, including BurgerFi and MAVI.io, joined forces to push the level of convenience even higher with the help of a dedicated platform that makes food ordering as easy as ABC.
Presented at CES this year, the so-called MAVI OnMyWay is using a clever approach that connects the in-vehicle solution directly with the MAVI Mobile Retail Network, which is essentially a marketplace of restaurants, grocery stores, and more.
Thanks to the integrated platform, which also supports adding payment information, drivers can order food in a much smarter way, as the system takes into account all kinds of details, including the location of the vehicle, the route, the destination, and so on. In other words, you can see only the restaurants on your route, the time needed to prepare your order, and even find a loyalty program membership.
Convenient shopping is without a doubt a great idea, especially because the food ordering can take place only in a matter of minutes, such as when waiting to pick up the kids from school. Customers can browse the marketplace, see the right options along their routes and based on payment preferences, and then send the order automatically to the restaurant.
While similar solutions have been around for a while, mostly as part of the dedicated apps developed by restaurants, MAVI OnMyWay tries to bring all such capabilities under the same roof, therefore obtaining a more integrated experience.
The only thing that it needs, however, is for more restaurants and grocery stores to join the platform, especially as providing drivers with as many options as possible is essential for the experience with the new solution.
But on the other hand, it’s pretty clear that the trend is to provide drivers with in-vehicle solutions that are independent of mobile devices. Applications like Google Maps do support ordering food with curbside pickup, but MAVI believes that its solution comes with the added convenience that no other application can offer.
On the other hand, the integrated Google Maps experience, as well as the other Android applications allowing for such capabilities also support voice command input via Google Assistant. This means drivers are able to send an order without even touching their phones, with payments then completed through Google Pay. This is obviously an approach that has received a lot of love lately, but in the long term, the migration to embedded solutions that are available at the vehicle level seems to be just a matter of time.
MAVI’s new solution is expected to expand with more restaurants and become available for customers later this year.
