New Suzuki SWift Sport Gets Quad Exhaust Tuning from Kuhl

14 May 2018, 20:06 UTC ·
by
The Swift Sport hasn't been that popular in Japan. But the tuning projects are coming in hot, suggesting that's about to change.
Kuhl Racing jumped the gun with the first body kit designed for the brand new generation. Suzuki switched from a 1.6-liter to a 1.4-liter engine with a turbocharger, so there's more potential. That being said, this tuning project is a bit overkill.

As usual, Kuhl is trying to bring more attention to its aftermarket skirts and spoilers by going the whole nine yards. This little hatchback is being redesigned to look as aggressive as a Nissan GT-R.

The highlight is a quad exhaust system with heat-blue treatment that looks the business. While a 1.4-liter turbo doesn't even need the dual tips Suzuki made, it's not unusual in Japan to have even a Toyota Prius with that many blowpipes.

Air suspension? Check. You need that when the wheels are so deep in the bodywork that they the front ones wouldn't be able to steer. Going against what a thing is supposed to do is what the custom look is all about, just like pants that don't cover your underwear... in a way.

After that Kuhl is also installing some ground effects that have the same bolt-on design. There are a chin spoiler, side skirts, and a rear diffuser. Black and yellow paint give us a Japanese interpretation of Bumblebee.

As you've probably noticed already, these are just renderings. The finished product should come out in a few months and might have different wheels and colors. We kind of feel that something is missing to balance the top out, like a big wing or hood scoop.

Curious if Kuhl can pull it off? Well, we tracked down the previous Swift Sport tuning projects that they did. They look sweet, especially in the exhaust department. Maybe 20 years from now when every Suzuki is electric, these odd things will become collectibles, like the Walkman.
