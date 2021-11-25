4 Mercedes-AMG Wants You to Drift on a Frozen Lake During its Winter Experience

New Stroller Collection From Mercedes-Benz and Hartan Is All About Style and Comfort

Mercedes-Benz and stroller manufacturer Hartan Kinderwagenworks return with another collaboration meant to honor the carmaker’s sporty four-wheelers. An entirely new collection of pushchairs is now available for purchase, teaching your baby what comfort and style are from early infancy. 11 photos



Among others, Hartan’s products have that sporty quality to them, and now, thanks to the design department at



There are three new models available: AMG GT, Avantgarde, and Performance, with all of them being available in multiple versions and featuring the Bag2Go bag, so that parents can also have a place to keep their keys, phones, wallets, bottles, or what have you. Moreover, there are plenty of accessories available for all the strollers in the collection, such as a light, foldable carrycot, stylish nappy-changing bags, backpacks, a sunshade, windbreak, and more.



As explained by the automaker, the new



The Avantgarde baby carriages are all about being sporty and elegant. They are available in five color shades and they come with double fold-out sun visors.



But the most special one in the new collection is the Performance model, designed to be practical and flexible. The handle can be swiveled to the other side with a simple flick of the wrist, and it comes with that familiar, reliable magnetic seat belt system that you see on all the Mercedes-AMG models.



