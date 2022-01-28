New Stretcher Anti-Spinning System Makes Medevac and Rescue Ops Faster and Safer

Often, the fastest way to pick up a victim from an accident is with a rescue basket. The pilot has to lower it, and a team on the ground will place the victim inside. Then the helicopter rises and moves on. Unfortunately, sometimes things may go wrong. Due to the draft created by the rotor, the basket may start spinning faster and faster, to the point when the victim may be thrown out due to lateral acceleration.
This phenomenon is well-known by pilots, and they are trying to bring the victims on board before moving on. But this is not always an option. Hovering in a mountain area is challenging due to winds and drafts that could overthrow the helicopter. Also, the aircraft cannot stay too long in a fixed position in a war zone since it may become a clear target and be shot down. Sometimes, risks have to be taken.
A small company from Colorado called Vita Inclinata developed the Vita Rescue System Litter Attachment (VRSLA), which can balance automatically and prevent the lifted stretcher from spinning. But the basic module proved that it may be useful in other activities, such as construction, where it can be attached to a load and stabilize while lifting. The company joined forces with Schubeler, the producer of the electric ducted fans (EDF). These devices were used to create a system that reacts in 100 milliseconds and promises complete stabilization in just three seconds.
plane crashed due to an engine failure near San Bernardino. He suffered severe injuries, with a broken leg, both hands, and an arm, and was strapped in the recovery basket. Yet, all that was not enough. As the helicopter started climbing, the basket began to spin, and he hung for his life. His story is revealed in the video below.
The system proved its efficiency last year while parallel testing with two UH-60 Black Hawks. Last year, the Montana National Guard tried it against a classic stretcher, with a man on the ground guiding and helping stabilize the basket. Meanwhile, thanks to the VRSLA, the stretcher fitted with it could be lowered and raised quicker. Moreover, it allowed the pilot to fly up to 80 knots (92 mph/149 kph), which is a significant advantage on a battlefield. Last but not least, there was no need for a ground member for guidance. As a result, in November 2021, the U.S. Army purchased 15 such systems.
By adding a Vita Rescue System Litter Attachment at both ends of the basket, the fans work together in a coordinated way, blowing on the sides. Thus, they create lateral thrust and counteract the spinning movement. These fans can rotate the basket or the attached object as needed. Thanks to the VRSLA, the helicopter doesn't need to align with the medical kit. It just needs to be lowered, pick up the patient from the location, and clear the area. Thus, the helicopter's hovering time may be reduced to under 40 seconds, as the exercise shown in the video below proved.
Apart from this life-saving solution, the company works on heavier systems that can stabilize a beam or a panel. This could be useful on construction sites, especially when a crane needs to lift a beam, for instance, and the winds might spin that, thus creating a potentially hazardous situation.
