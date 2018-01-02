autoevolution
 

New SsangYong Pickup Truck Goes Official As Rexton Sports (Q200)

Internally referred to as Q200, the Rexton G4-based Rexton Sports is the latest SsangYong of many new models confirmed for the near future, including EVs. Slotted above the Musso pickup truck, the is more oriented towards an active lifestyle.
The order books are now open in South Korea, with pricing starting at 23,500,000 won ($22,090) for the most basic model of them all, going up to 30,900,000 won ($29,050 at current exchange rates) for the best-equipped trim level. Similarly to the body-on-frame SUV on which it's based, the Sports is gifted with double wishbone suspension up front and a five-link rear.

Even the entry-level “Wild” features heated and electrically folding side mirrors, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, cruise control, air conditioning, Bluetooth audio streaming for the six-speaker stereo system, and a generous suite of safety systems. As for the oily bits, the Rexton Sports combines a six-speed manual transmission with the automaker’s e-XDi220 turbo diesel, a 2.2-liter oil-chugging engine that’s rated at 178 PS (176 HP).

Moving on to the “Adventure” replaces the stick shift with an Aisin-developed six-speed automatic transmission. The standard equipment list includes larger wheels (18 inches in diameter), more LEDs in the lighting system, more leather trim on the inside, heated steering wheel, and keyless entry.

Stepping over the “Prestige” and choosing the “Noblesse” gets you goodies such as Nappa leather-wrapped seats, ventilation for the seats up front, as well as side and curtain airbags, but even at this level, there are some options worth highlighting. More to the point, extra features such as the 9.2-inch high-definition infotainment system and surround view monitoring system.

As expected, the 4-Tronic 4WD system with a differential lock is also optional. The first models will reach SsangYong dealerships on the 9th of January, and by year’s end, Europe and the United Kingdom will also receive the Rexton Sports as a value-minded alternative to the likes of the Ford Ranger.

