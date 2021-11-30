New Sitcom Tackles the Workplace Life of a Vehicle Manufacturer, It Is Set in Detroit

When was the last time you saw a car-themed sitcom? It has been a while, hasn't it? Well, there's a glimmer of hope, as NBC will air a new show, called American Auto. It is set to air its first episode on December 13, 2021.
As we can see from the trailer, this is a workplace comedy that focuses on life at a fictional company that is supposed to be a vehicle manufacturer from Detroit. The company was dubbed Payne Motors, and it has a new CEO, called Katherine, played by Anna Gasteyer, who will be the main character.
The actress has over 80 credits to her name and has been in various TV shows and movies, including Seinfeld, Saturday Night Live, NYPD Blue, Mean Girls, Great News, Wine Country, and many others. The show also includes actors like Tye White, Jennifer Kenyon, Harriet Dyer, Alexandra Siegel, Alex Hyde-White, Christina Miller, Jon Barinholtz, and many more.
As you can observe from the trailer, the show was written by the creators of Superstore, a sitcom that ended its production run this year. Justin Spitzer, one of the writers, has also produced the American version of The Office, so we are sure to laugh at workplace culture here, but with an automotive theme in the background.
According to NBC, the show will pick up the action from a crossroad in the vehicle manufacturer's history. The fictional brand, Payne Motors, would have to adapt itself and its products to the changing times of today or prepare for bankruptcy.
The fictional company's new CEO, played by Anna Gasteyer, will be the one to bring experience, leadership, and business savvy to the table, only to be slowed down by her "complete lack of knowledge about cars," as the show's synopsis explains.
Naturally, this show will not be for vehicle enthusiasts only, as its goal is to have a broader appeal, along with obtaining adequate ratings. If you cannot see the first episode on NBC on December 13, 2021, you can still stream the first episode the next day on Peacock.
The actress has over 80 credits to her name and has been in various TV shows and movies, including Seinfeld, Saturday Night Live, NYPD Blue, Mean Girls, Great News, Wine Country, and many others. The show also includes actors like Tye White, Jennifer Kenyon, Harriet Dyer, Alexandra Siegel, Alex Hyde-White, Christina Miller, Jon Barinholtz, and many more.
As you can observe from the trailer, the show was written by the creators of Superstore, a sitcom that ended its production run this year. Justin Spitzer, one of the writers, has also produced the American version of The Office, so we are sure to laugh at workplace culture here, but with an automotive theme in the background.
According to NBC, the show will pick up the action from a crossroad in the vehicle manufacturer's history. The fictional brand, Payne Motors, would have to adapt itself and its products to the changing times of today or prepare for bankruptcy.
The fictional company's new CEO, played by Anna Gasteyer, will be the one to bring experience, leadership, and business savvy to the table, only to be slowed down by her "complete lack of knowledge about cars," as the show's synopsis explains.
Naturally, this show will not be for vehicle enthusiasts only, as its goal is to have a broader appeal, along with obtaining adequate ratings. If you cannot see the first episode on NBC on December 13, 2021, you can still stream the first episode the next day on Peacock.