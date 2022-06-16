New Sessa Marine Powerboats Showcase Clever Use of Space

This year’s edition of the Venice Boat Show took place at the beginning of the month and lots of exciting boats were part of the exhibition. Two of them come from Italian shipbuilder Sessa Marine, in the form of the C3X and C48 powerboats which were both built with a focus on comfort and spaciousness.
For the C3X, a model launched just a few months ago, the boating event was an absolute premiere. With an 11-foot (3.45 meter) beam and an overall length of around 37 feet (11.33 meters), the Sessa Marine C3X makes use of every single square inch available onboard to provide guests with the best experience.
It features a spacious VIP cabin with double bed in the bow, a dinette, and a bathroom. Owners can get rid of the table if they wish to have a larger sofa inside. Below deck, there is an L-shaped cabin with a vanity table and access to the bathroom forward. Because of the clever use of space, this model’s layout seems really generous and one might think they are on board a much larger boat.
The yacht is available in Hard Top, Open, and T-Top versions.
Moving on to the second Sessa Marine yacht showcased at the Venice Boat Show, the C48 was built last year but this was also its first opportunity to parade in public.
It features a larger 51.5-foot (15.72-meter) hull, which allows it to offer a few more comforts to guests. The additional space is occupied by a double helm chair and an elegant chaise longue next to it.
The sleeping area below deck features two luxe cabins plus a second interior dinette. The double bed in the master cabin comes with a sliding system that lets it divide into two single beds. The sundecks on this model are also very spacious.
However, compared to its smaller sister, the C48 offers less customization, as the powerboat is only available in the Hard Top version.
It features a spacious VIP cabin with double bed in the bow, a dinette, and a bathroom. Owners can get rid of the table if they wish to have a larger sofa inside. Below deck, there is an L-shaped cabin with a vanity table and access to the bathroom forward. Because of the clever use of space, this model’s layout seems really generous and one might think they are on board a much larger boat.
The yacht is available in Hard Top, Open, and T-Top versions.
Moving on to the second Sessa Marine yacht showcased at the Venice Boat Show, the C48 was built last year but this was also its first opportunity to parade in public.
It features a larger 51.5-foot (15.72-meter) hull, which allows it to offer a few more comforts to guests. The additional space is occupied by a double helm chair and an elegant chaise longue next to it.
The sleeping area below deck features two luxe cabins plus a second interior dinette. The double bed in the master cabin comes with a sliding system that lets it divide into two single beds. The sundecks on this model are also very spacious.
However, compared to its smaller sister, the C48 offers less customization, as the powerboat is only available in the Hard Top version.