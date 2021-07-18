New Richard Mille Race Watch Celebrates the Return of the Le Mans Classic

For the last two years, the Le Mans Classic circuit has been silent – no sounds of scorched tarmac in the distance, no engine roars, nothing. Now, the legendary biennial vintage sports car event is back for 2022, and Richard Mille is celebrating the occasion with a new watch decked in specific green and white colors.
The Le Mans Classic offers a fantastic look back at the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans, where 700 historic racing cars take to the Bugatti circuit, together with 8,500 other vehicles assembled in the club areas. The famous historic motoring event will not only return in 2022, but it will also run the next year as well to mark the 100 years of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.
Ever since the race started in 2002, Richard Mille has been the official sponsor, being present on the track and rolling out limited-edition watches since 2008 for every edition. Named the RM 029 Automatic Le Mans Classic, the new timepiece will celebrate the eighth special edition.
The case, water-resistant to 50 meters (164 ft), is made from green and white quartz to match the color scheme of the historic race, while its front bezel sports the characteristic double Le Mans stripes. In a technical first for the brand, the white Quartz stripes have been inlaid into the green at 12 and 6 o'clock.
A skeletonized dial allows the wearer to peer inside the case where the RMAS7 titanium automatic caliber pumps for up to 55 hours at 28,800 vibrations per hour (vph). Its baseplate was PVD-treated in black to contrast the other elements and was made of grade 5 Titanium for great endurance. On top of it, small orange details, along with the big numbers, give the watch a race-ready look.
Richard Mille has integrated an oversized date display at four o'clock in addition to a "Le Mans" logo that neatly embodies the circuit's Dunlop Bridge. There is also a 24-hour counter at one o'clock to suit the 24-hour race. The watchmaker finished the whole look with a simple-looking white rubber strap that adds to the green bezel contrast.
Limited to 150 pieces, aficionados can get their hands on the new RM 029 Automatic Le Mans Classic for a $176K price.
