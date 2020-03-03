Why Settle For a Boring Garage When You Can Have a Private Supercar Showroom?

1 Renault Morphoz Concept Unveiled as a Complicated Power Source for Your Toaster

More on this:

New Renault Zoe Riviera Edition Comes With Nautical-Themed Upholstery

Care to guess which is the best-selling electric vehicle in Europe ? If we look at the sales figures for 2019, that would be the Tesla Model 3. But all told from 2019 and the previous years, the cutesy little Renault Zoe leads the ranking. 10 photos kWh battery and a 100- kW electric motor, the subcompact hatchback enters 2020 with a special edition. Riviera is how the French manufacturer calls it, based on the Zoe’s Intens grade.



The SL Riviera comes with the 9.3-inch EasyLink display, Easy Park Assist system, as well as a rearview camera. To our U.S. readers, Europe has yet to vote into law the rearview camera as a mandatory feature in all-new vehicles.



As far as the exterior design is concerned, the limited-edition model stands out from the bone-stock specification through the Night Blue paintwork, pinstriping, and 16-inch diamond wheels that Renault calls Seidon. The eye candy carries over inside. Opening the driver’s door reveals a choice of two nautical-themed upholsteries in the guise of navy blue or sand grey, as well as braided piping.



A blond wood trim strip and an upholstery-coordinated dashboard pretty much sum up the differences over



Over in France, "la petite voiture électrique” can be had for as little as 23,900 euros including the government’s eco bonus or 169 euros per month. Renault offers eight years or 160,000 kilometers of warranty for the battery pack, four trim levels including the Edition One (make that five with the Riviera), and a lower-specification electric motor with 80 kW (108 PS) on deck.



Range-wise, look forward to as many as 395 kilometers (245 miles) in one go. Redesigned less than a year ago with a 52-battery and a 100-electric motor, the subcompact hatchback enters 2020 with a special edition. Riviera is how the French manufacturer calls it, based on the Zoe’s Intens grade.The SL Riviera comes with the 9.3-inch EasyLink display, Easy Park Assist system, as well as a rearview camera. To our U.S. readers, Europe has yet to vote into law the rearview camera as a mandatory feature in all-new vehicles.As far as the exterior design is concerned, the limited-edition model stands out from the bone-stock specification through the Night Blue paintwork, pinstriping, and 16-inch diamond wheels that Renault calls Seidon. The eye candy carries over inside. Opening the driver’s door reveals a choice of two nautical-themed upholsteries in the guise of navy blue or sand grey, as well as braided piping.A blond wood trim strip and an upholstery-coordinated dashboard pretty much sum up the differences over the Zoe as we know it. The 2020 model year also brings forth Active Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, shortened to AEB City. Active from 7 to 80 kilometers per hour, the system can identify vehicles as well as pedestrians and cyclists. A camera and a radar do the identifying, and software does the rest of the work (a.k.a. automatic intervention).Over in France, "la petite voiture électrique” can be had for as little as 23,900 euros including the government’s eco bonus or 169 euros per month. Renault offers eight years or 160,000 kilometers of warranty for the battery pack, four trim levels including the Edition One (make that five with the Riviera), and a lower-specification electric motor with 80 kW (108 PS) on deck.Range-wise, look forward to as many as 395 kilometers (245 miles) in one go.

load press release