New Renault Crossover Concept Likely Previews Captur Coupe

Something like two weeks ago, the French automotive media was alight with spy shots of a heavily-camouflaged prototype that combines the looks of the Captur subcompact crossover with those of a coupe-ified SUV. Fast-forward to the present day, and look what Renault has in the pipeline!
“At the 2018 Moscow Motor Show, Groupe Renault will present the world premiere of a show car: a Renault C-segment crossover,” we’re told, and “Russia will be the first country to sell this new model.” Series production has been confirmed to be handled by the Moscow plant, and the newcomer is described as a global model that will “open a new chapter in the history of not only Renault Russia.”
Do you know what other Renault is manufactured in Moscow? The Kaptur with a K, ladies and gentlemen, which shares the B0 vehicle architecture with the Dacia Duster, which is why the Russian counterpart of the Captur is available with AWD. The Kaptur is also manufactured in India (Chennai) and Brazil (São José dos Pinhais).
Reading between the lines, Europe and other markets such as South America and Australia are likely to get the newcomer as well at some point after the Captur-inspired crossover makes its debut in production-ready flavor. The design of the concept vehicle teased by Renault matches that of the prototype mentioned at the beginning of the story, at least as far as the grille, headlights, and front bumper are concerned.
Expected to ride on the CMF-B platform of the next-generation Clio and Captur, the coupe-ified crossover will slot in the lineup between the subcompact Captur and compact Kadjar. In regard to engine choices, the 1.3-liter TCe turbo and 1.5-liter Blue dCi diesel should make their way under the hood. An EV option is also likely.
Although it’s late to the coupe crossover segment, Renault will be able to offer a more mainstream alternative to the likes of the premium-oriented BMW X2. To this effect, the Captur Coupe looks like a commercial success in the making.
