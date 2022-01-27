2022 Range Rover PHEV is Opulence and Luxury with an Eco-Friendly Twist, Pricing Unveiled

The Range Rover's undergone more changes than some entire car companies have made to their entire lineup. From a capable but unreliable 4x4 to the ultimate name in luxury performance SUVs. Land Rover understands the time for change is yet again upon us.
But with the 2022 Range Rover SV and Extended Range Plug-in Hybrid, we suspect the next big change won't be so hard to digest. It's still the same decadently luxurious and elegant SUV it's always been, just a bit friendly to the environment. Land Rover claims The P440e Extended-Range Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) can achieve a scarcely believable 48 miles per gallon.
With fuel economy like that, it's no wonder the industry as a whole is shifting ever more towards electric-gasoline hybrids at the very least, and likely a shift towards complete electrification of the automotive ecosystem. Rest assured, this Range Rover is a cut above the bulk of whatever said future would look like. With plush leather, hand-stitched carpets, and genuine metal trim pieces, it's exactly what you'd expect from a family hauler with an MSRP of $104,902 before taxes and fees.
Meanwhile, the new Range Rover SV represents the pinnacle of the Range Rover family, the highest quality automobile the brand has ever produced. You can tell the top-of-the-line SV model from its distinct front bumper and five-bar front grille and the laser-etched SV roundel on the side gills. Inside, interior quality is a cut above even other Range Rovers in the current lineup.
Buyers are sure to enjoy the plethora of sustainably sourced and high-quality materials inside, including soft-touch leather material with all the comfort and durability of genuine cattle leather. 23-inch wheels float the driver and passenger along with a cloud-like suspension that can still kick it off-road if need be.
Powering this beast will be a twin-turbocharged 523 horsepower V8 engine that boasts more power and less weight than the previous supercharged five-liter V8 found in previous Range Rover models. At the cost of $186,850, it's an engine that's only found on the most luxurious SUV this side of a Bentley or a Rolls-Royce.
