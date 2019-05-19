New Range Rover Coming in 2021, Will Have Inline-6 PHEV and EV Versions

Despite going from record profits to losses, Land Rover is ideally situated to take advantage of the SUV boom. And all eyes are on the next-generation Range Rover, the icon that's about two years away from a debut.

Currently, the HP and 640 Nm from a 2-liter based PHEV combo, which may not be enough considering its 2,600kg weight. But an all-electric version is also rumored, though initial reports say this is only for the Chinese market. It would be a shame for the Range Rover brand to miss out on the know-how gathered with the Jaguar I-Pace. The current and fourth generation Range Rover came out in 2012 and received several updates culminating with a mild facelift in 2017. However, the segment that used to be relatively empty is now inundated with rivals from luxury companies that are only now getting in on theact.We've heard a lot of reports about the next-gen Range Rover, the latest being from Autocar and looking to shed new light on potential powertrain changes. According to the British magazine, this will be developed on the MLA or Modular Longitudinal Architecture, which is designed to accommodate various powertrains, including mild hybrid systems, plug-in hybrid systems and fully electric powertrains.The Range Rover already has a mild-hybrid system, meant to reduce fuel consumption through energy recuperation. But in 2021, you're going to see turbocharging and supercharging fitted to the same inline-6 engine.The PHEV version will also have six cylinders under the hood, plus a specially designed electric motor that fits within the rear axle. It's expected that the onboard batteries will offer you only about 40 miles of EV range.Currently, the Range Rover P400e puts out 404and 640 Nm from a 2-liter based PHEV combo, which may not be enough considering its 2,600kg weight. But an all-electric version is also rumored, though initial reports say this is only for the Chinese market. It would be a shame for the Range Rover brand to miss out on the know-how gathered with the Jaguar I-Pace.