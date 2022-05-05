New Racing Team for Nico Hulkenberg, Competition May Surprise You

Former Formula One driver Nico Hulkenberg is back into the world of racing and adrenaline. But not how you would imagine.
The German racing veteran is up for a new challenge, and he's starting a new racing team. Before you get all excited and think about a new Formula One crew, Nico is apparently drawn to... electric scooters. Yes, you heard it right, he will be a crew leader in the eSkootr Championship for a team called 27x by Nico Hulkenberg, thus becoming another driver who decided to enter the world of electric and sustainable racing.
"I am excited to jump into a completely new role as team owner of 27X and to become a part of this new micromobility adventure," said the former F1 driver. "It will definitely be more than a typical racing series and I am sure that we have a very entertaining sport in the making, with experienced motorsport experts behind it. Racing in urban cities is unique and will be a great stage to develop sustainable and a safe mobility."
But what is this eSkootr Championship? Well, it's a new racing series involving electric scooters that will debut this year, with the first-ever races being scheduled for London on May 13 and 14. Races will take place in several city centers, and for 2022 six rounds were set for the Championship.
The scooters were developed almost entirely by Italian motorsport engineering company Ycom. All riders will have the same two-wheelers that will be able to reach 100 kph (62 mph), plus a lean of greater than 50 degrees.
Seven teams and 30 riders will take part in the inaugural season of the eSkootr Championship. However, like in NBA or NFL, the riders will be drafted by each team, which is an excellent addition to the motorsport world.
Even though Formula One and scooter competitions are two totally different things, Nico Hulkenberg will be an advantage with his rich background and experience in racing.
