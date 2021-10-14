New Prowler Floorplan From Heartland Seeks to Convert as Many RV Lovers as Possible

One team that just released a new travel trailer floorplan is Heartland RVs. Yes, the same Heartland that’s been around since 2003 but who’s founding fathers are a group of RV enthusiasts and manage to pool over 50 years of combined experience.
All that experience is meant to unravel in the new Prowler 335BH floorplan, a travel trailer that is aiming to give other manufacturers a run for their money in terms of customer conversion. Why? Well, just to kick things off, the construction before you comes in with a starting price of $54,434 (€46,808 at current exchange rates).
Sure, you’ve seen trailers that cost less but it’s not often that one comes in with a length of 37.6 feet (11.5 meters) and offers 355 square feet (33 square meters) of surface area. Overall, the materials used in the construction and features included yield a vehicle with a GVWR of 11,370 lbs (5,157 kg) and a dry weight of 9,070 lbs (4,114 kg). That’s 2,268 lbs (1,028 kg) of cargo that you can bring along. Oh, did I mention you can also sleep up to eight people in this thing? I think you’re starting to get the idea as to why this creation may be a big deal for you and your lifestyle.
Now, the 335BH features three slide-outs, all on set on the port wall of the construction. Within them will be included all sleeping and seating options except for one set of bunk beds which are mounted at the rear and starboard the construction. Guests will have the possibility to rest in the bunk beds I mentioned earlier, another set of bunk beds, modular dinette, sofa bed, and finally, the queen bed. One thing to note is that this trailer is meant for families, so the bunk bedding is most suitable for children.
Keeping you nice and comfortable, things like a 30,000 BTU furnace, 13,500 BTU AC unit, LED lighting, in-floor ducted heat, and electrical systems meant to ensure that no features are without power, are all part of the base package. There’s also an ample entertainment setup available, ready with interior and exterior speakers, TV antenna, AM/FM/HDMI Bluetooth capable, and cable hookup too.
Speaking of exterior, judging by how Heartland likes to do things, you can deck out the exterior of your Prowler any way you like, as long as you’ve got the cash. This holds true for the interior too. Want some extra goodies? Give Heartland a shout and see what can be done.
Now, it may not be the grandest RV you may have witnessed, but to be able to accommodate up to eight guests for at least a couple or days or so, and to do it all for under $55,000 is worth adding to your ‘to consider’ list.
