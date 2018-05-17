autoevolution
 

New Porsche Cayenne Might Get a V6 Diesel After All

German automakers might pretend that they hate dirty diesel engines, but secretly, they still want to build them, especially within the VW Group. Despite what rumors claimed last year, Porsche is still considering a V6 diesel engine for the 3rd-generation Cayenne SUV.
The info comes from a Top Gear interview with Porsche’s manager of SUV Powertrains, Friedmann Heller, who said the following: "I can say we are considering offering a diesel Cayenne, but we are watching the demand and have to wait for the right time."

Porsche held a test drive event for the newly launched Cayenne E-Hybrid. And while the PHEV powertrain in that model draws heavily on the technology of the 918 Spider, the discussion is always going to circle back to TDI.

Simply put, the business model of VW Group models is cost-sharing. And if Volkswagen already bothered making two 3.0 TDI engines that meet current regulations (until proven otherwise), Porsche would be silly not to take advantage of this.

Heller also adds that customers in Germany, especially in more rural areas, still want a diesel engine. They are more frugal, especially in the case of a heavy SUV and on high-speed cross-country autobahn runs.

The brand’s sales chief, Detlev von Platen, said not three months ago that there are plans for new diesel engines in both the Cayenne and Macan. Despite this, only 14% of all their cars are sold with these powertrains globally.

But that number doesn't tell the whole story, as the diesel range is quite small and not offered in many markets. Germany, which still buys a lot of Porsches, has about an over 50% diesel take on the Cayenne and Macan.

Hybrids don't solve everything. 50 kilometers of EV range goes by in 15 minutes while you're doing 200 km/h on the autobahn, and the 300 kg of added weight can affect handling everywhere else.

If approved for production, the 3.0 TDI used by both Audi and VW would give a 24 HP bump over the old Cayenne 3.0 Diesel.
