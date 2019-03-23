New Porsche Cayenne Gets Wald Black Bison Kit

Wald Black Bison kits have a kind of consistent look to them that sets them apart from other tuners. The most visible component is a quad exhaust system where the pipes intersect, sometimes in looking like he IS F. Their best work is with super-low sports cars, but SUVs are big business too.In any case, Wald messed with the old Cayenne, so they knew exactly what to do with this one. At the front, they installed a mean-looking spoiler and re-framed the air intakes to make them more aggressive.The front fenders received flared arches, components which also wrap around the doors and bumper. It's said that 110mm has been added to the width of the Cayenne, though we just can't see it based on the photos.A similar widening treatment is also applied to the Cayenne's door sills and rear fenders, culminating in a ridiculously large set of alloy wheels. In case you're wondering, those are 24-inch Wald-made alloys called Illima.Moving on to the rear, there is a large rear apron and a diffuser with LED brake lights. This particular exhaust system is dubbed DTM Sports TWIN240x2 and costs about $800.Speaking of which, the most expensive version of this package retails for around $7,000, not including installation or paint. That's less than half the cost of a full European kit.As you can probably tell by looking at the photos, the package is designed for the Cayenne S, the one with the 2.9-liter V6 and 440 horsepower. It can probably be adapted to the other base modes, but not the Cayenne Turbo.