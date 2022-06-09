New Porsche 911 GT3 RS Shows Its Wing at the 'Ring, Supercar Looks Planted Through Corners

Prototypes of the brand-new Porsche 911 GT3 have been spied testing in all kinds of environments for quite some time now. We’ve seen them at the racetrack, on the roads, and even rendering crossovers and SUVs useless by proving their worth in the snow.
Last year, we would have bet that Porsche would have unveiled by now, but we would’ve been wrong. The latest unofficial intel points to the German car marque pulling the wraps off its body at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed, hosted in the United Kingdom between June 23 and 26.
If that is indeed the case, then these are probably some of the last scoops of the supercar before the grand premiere. But that doesn’t mean that it is totally naked, as there are a few things under wraps. Still, it is very difficult to spot the fake stuff, as Porsche has gone for a matte black look all around, with only the rear brake calipers sporting a red finish.
Telling it apart from the rest of the 992 lineup, and especially the non-RS GT3, is relatively easy, as all you have to look for is that massive rear wing. The part is understood to be active, opening up during heavy acceleration and closing under hard braking. This, together with the rest of the enhanced aero, including the enlarged air vents on the hood, will help improve downforce, thus contributing to its planted stance through corners.
Given the multitude of spy shots, you might be tempted to think that we know everything there is to know about the all-new 911 GT3 RS’ powertrain. But that’s not the case, as contradicting rumors speak about either a 4.0-liter or a 4.2-liter flat-six, with no forced induction whatsoever. The output is also unknown, though it will probably develop in excess of 550 horsepower.
