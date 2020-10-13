New Popemobile Is Greenest Yet: Pope Francis Gets Custom Toyota Mirai

The Popemobile is the generic term applied to any type of vehicle that’s been modified and customized to the Pope’s public figure needs. The latest to join the fleet is a hydrogen-powered Toyota Mirai and is, as such, the greenest yet.
Along the years, we’ve seen varied Popemobiles, from Fiat Pandas to G-Classes and once-regular, now-modded buses. Back in 2017, for the briefest of moments, a special edition $200,000 Lamborghini Huracan in papal white and gold trim was a Popemobile, just so it could then head to auction and be sold to benefit a good cause. Not one of these vehicles held a candle to the Mirai in terms of eco-friendly credentials.
Toyota and the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Japan (CBCJ) teamed up to deliver to Pope Francis his new set of wheels, one of the two Mirais that had been converted for his use during his visit to Japan last November. It’s a Popemobile based on the current generation, hydrogen-powered Mirai, which is in accordance with his environmental concerns and his efforts towards a more sustainable life.
The Mirai features a redesigned rear, with a safety cage and an elevated seat, which will allow the Pope to be visible to the crowds during his public outings. Other modifications include a convenience step mounted to the rear door for easy access, golden Vatican insignia, Vatican diplomat flags and LED lighting system.
Powered by a 153 bhp electric motor, the Mirai has an estimated range of 500 km (311 miles) and emits only water. It was presented to the Pope outside his Vatican residence, by a commission made up CBCJ’s Rev. Father Domenico Makoto Wada, the Ambassador of Japan to the Holy See Seiji Okada, and a Toyota Motor Europe delegation.
“Pope Francis has a deep interest in global environmental matters, which he shared in his encyclical ‘Laudato si’ in 2015,” Toyota says. “This is his appeal to safeguard the earth and all that surrounds us, changing our lifestyle to preserve our ‘common home.’ The Toyota Mirai is well suited to his vision.”
