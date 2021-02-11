New Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Imagined With 1970s Retro Look

With electrification expected to breathe new life into the muscle car segment, one of the nameplates many enthusiasts would love to see return is the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am. Of course, this would be quite a stretch, but a Toyota designer has decided to invest some of his non-business hours in imagining a comeback.
Not unlike the Gen V and Gen VI Camaro-based modern versions Tallahassee-based Trans Am Depot has been building since 2012 via a licensing deal with GM, the front end of this virtual creation is a nod to the second-gen Trans Am.
In fact, here's Craig Kember, the artist behind the rendering, describing the work, with a bit of Smokey And The Bandit aroma: "I love the late '70s Trans Am, one of the most recognizable and classic American sports cars. With its super aggressive face, chicken on the hood, I can feel my mullet and moustache growing already. This is my interpretation of bringing that design back into the modern era."
Now, as the designer, whose work you've seen on multiple Toyota production models, concepts, and race cars, explains, we get to pick our favorite styling since he's introduced two versions for the front fascia.
The first is closer to the original recipe, while the second features a bolder front fascia incorporating a sharp nose, along with better defined LED headlights.
As for the curved greenhouse and the almost bubble-like roof, it is a touch we find on many of the artist's renderings. Then again, once you move past the front end, it can be difficult to focus on anything else but the generous hips of the proposal. In addition, the Bandit-like styling of the deep concave wheels also acting as an attention magnet for this area of the vehicle.
Regardless, the posterior features an uber-simple approach, one that would obviously have to welcome a license plate en route to production.
Speaking of which, the next generation of muscle cars could feature electrification solutions ranging from mild hybridization to full battery operation. However, as far as GM is concerned, the company has set a clear goal in this regard, having pledged to become an all-electric carmaker by 2035.
In fact, here's Craig Kember, the artist behind the rendering, describing the work, with a bit of Smokey And The Bandit aroma: "I love the late '70s Trans Am, one of the most recognizable and classic American sports cars. With its super aggressive face, chicken on the hood, I can feel my mullet and moustache growing already. This is my interpretation of bringing that design back into the modern era."
Now, as the designer, whose work you've seen on multiple Toyota production models, concepts, and race cars, explains, we get to pick our favorite styling since he's introduced two versions for the front fascia.
The first is closer to the original recipe, while the second features a bolder front fascia incorporating a sharp nose, along with better defined LED headlights.
As for the curved greenhouse and the almost bubble-like roof, it is a touch we find on many of the artist's renderings. Then again, once you move past the front end, it can be difficult to focus on anything else but the generous hips of the proposal. In addition, the Bandit-like styling of the deep concave wheels also acting as an attention magnet for this area of the vehicle.
Regardless, the posterior features an uber-simple approach, one that would obviously have to welcome a license plate en route to production.
Speaking of which, the next generation of muscle cars could feature electrification solutions ranging from mild hybridization to full battery operation. However, as far as GM is concerned, the company has set a clear goal in this regard, having pledged to become an all-electric carmaker by 2035.