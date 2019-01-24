New Peugeot 2008 Looks Like a Sportier 3008, Spied as Potential Plug-in

The original Peugeot 2008 was a dorky-looking little crossover with plenty of design quirks. But we believe this to be the all-new generation, scheduled to come out within the next year, and it's lost its stepped roof in favor of 3008-derived lines.

Just looking at the thing, it's clear that the two double-oh eight has become bigger, about the size of a compact hatchback. Such variation is to be expected after we've seen Citroen's recent crossovers.



Many of its features are quite similar to the 3008, but designed in a keener way. For example, the taillights are narrower, squinting even, while the headlights have gained those LED fangs you see on the



Another interesting element we spotted is the opening on the left-rear wing. Since nearly all Peugeots have had their fuel filler caps on the right in recent years, this can only mean it's a plug-in.



And indeed rumors talk about an all-electric version coming to market in 2020, using the same kind of powertrain and battery as the smaller 208 supermini. Details of this aren't available, but Europeans might be treated to a maximum theoretical range of around 300 kilometers.



