New Nissan Z Proto Is Officially Sold Out in This Country

The 2023 Nissan Z has turned out to be very popular. In fact, it has been so well received that the Z Proto flagship model is now officially sold out in Australia.
Sitting above the base variant simply dubbed the Z Coupe, the Z Proto, otherwise a limited edition Down Under, features more gear and doesn’t come at an eye-watering premium over the entry-level.
“The Z is the ultimate expression of Nissan’s sports car credentials, and we expected demand to be strong for this incredibly special vehicle,” said Nissan Australia’s Managing Director, Adam Paterson. “I’m excited to confirm that all Australian production of the Z Proto spec is now sold out.”
Sitting on 19-inch wheels, with a bronze finish, the Nissan Z Proto has yellow brake calipers, and a black interior, contrasted by yellow accents and stitching. These match the paint finishes available, namely black, and two-tone yellow, joined by the heated front seats with leather-accented trim, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.
Priced from AU$87,862 (equal to US$63,127), the Z Proto is AU$7,770 (US$5,583) pricier than the Z Coupe, which also rides on 19-inch alloys, albeit with a dark metallic look. The most affordable version of Nissan’s new sports car is equipped with leather-accented seats, with heating up front, active noise cancellation, active sound enhancement, 8-inch infotainment system with smartphone integration, 12.3-inch digital dials, reversing camera, and parking sensors at both ends.
Both of them are powered by the same twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 engine, making 298 kW (405 ps / 399 hp) and 475 Nm (350 lb-ft) of torque. The mill drives the rear wheels via a six-speed manual transmission with synchronized rev control for quicker shifting, or a nine-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The mechanical limited-slip differential and launch control are part of the standard gear.
