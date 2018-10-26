New Nissan Leaf vs. Old Nissan Leaf: Some Things Are the Same

Nissan is the first carmaker to bring EVs to the masses in America. However, even though it was ahead of the pack, it didn't step up its game sufficiently with the second-generation Leaf.

By having them together, the guys noticed both cars have the same side quarter, driver and passenger windows. Also, Nissan cut some corners by offering the same ugly key.



The powertrain is a big improvement for the Leaf. Going from 80 to 110 kilowatts means the car accelerates much better and never feels breathless. However, where they let us down a bit is with the batteries. The original had an EPA rating of just over 100 miles, and people were hoping for the Leaf to double that. But the 40kWh version only does about 150 miles before running out of juice. The new model is also about 200 lbs heavier.



By comparison, the Chevy Bolt goes over 200, and there are some pretty impressive rivals coming from Hyundai and Kia.



Styling has changed a lot from one generation to the next. The first Leaf was designed with early adopters in mind, so it has a weirdly shaped butt, 2-foot headlights and vortex generators on the hood. By comparison, the 2018 model looks like your average VW Golf. The two have an identical wheelbase and the same trunk space at just over 23 cubic feet.



