New Night Edition Joins Mercedes GLE Family With Extra Features

Mercedes has introduced the new Night Edition to the GLE lineup. The model was just announced by the brand’s Australian branch and features additional gizmos that set it apart from the regular 300 d 4Matic on which it builds.
A suite of black elements, visible on the shoulder line, window line, and side mirror casings, as well as the 22-inch five twin-spoke AMG wheels in black, contribute to its special nature. The Airmatic adjustable suspension with continuous damping for compression and rebound joins the list.
The rest of the features carry over from the regular Mercedes-Benz GLE 300 d 4Matic. These include the MBUX infotainment system with augmented reality for navigation, Burmester audio, smartphone integration, head-up display, heated front seats, USB-C ports, panoramic sunroof, 64-color ambient lighting, two-zone A/C, tinted rear windows, black Artico upholstery, anthracite open-pore oak wood trim, heated front seats, and others.
Mercedes also mentions the AMG Line Package that complements the Night Edition Package, as well as the illuminated running boards with dubber studs. The Mirror Package is also on deck, bringing folding side mirrors with the three-pointed star's logo projected on the ground and auto-dimming rearview mirror. The new GLE model also gets an electric tailgate, keyless go Comfort Package and LED headlights with adaptive high beams.
Power comes from the same engine as the one used on the GLE 300 d, and it is a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel mated to a 9G-Tronic automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. The motor kicks out 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) of torque and 198 kilowatts (269 ps/265 hp), returning 6.6 l/100 km on average, which comes out to 35.6 US mpg.
For the new GLE 300 d 4Matic Night Edition, Mercedes is asking for a minimum of AU$139,900 (equaling US$92,654). That's the MRLP, and it includes GST and LCT and excludes on-road costs, including registration fees, stamp duty, etc.
Looking at the brand's local website reveals that the regular GLE 300 d 4Matic comes with a drive-away price of AU$159,718.72 (US$105,779). The GLE 450 d 4Matic is offered from AU$183,070.13 (US$121,246). Mercedes-AMG also offers the GLE 53 4Matic+ and the GLE 63 S 4Matic+. These are available from AU$197,100.95 (US$130,538) and AU$291,140.04 (US$192,819), respectively.
The GLE comes in the 350 4Matic, 450 4Matic, 450e 4Matic, and 580 4Matic in the United States, with MSRPs varying between $62,650 (equal to AU$94,577) and $86,700 (AU$130,883). The AMG GLE 53 and GLE 63 are also available, carrying respective MSRPs of $86,750 (AU$130,959) and $127,700 (AU$192,777).
Numerous safety features are included, like the transparent hood, which comes in handy while off-roading (not that the GLE is a pure off-roader, though), a 360-degree camera system part of the Parking Package, and the Driving Assistance Package Plus. The latter adds traffic sign recognition, active distance assist, exit warning, active traffic assist, active lane change assist, and cross-traffic assist.
