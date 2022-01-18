New Mopar At-Home Plug-In Wall Chargers Will Give You Full Charge in Less Than Two Hours

Who would have ever thought that we would be mentioning the words "Mopar" and "Charger" without the words "V8" or "Muscle Car" somewhere in the mix? In fact, the latest Mopar charger news has nothing at all to do with the famous muscle-sedan. But an all-new, novel way of charging your Stellantis EVs and mild hybrids.
The all-new At-home charging for Jeep 4xe and Chrysler plug-in hybrid electric vehicles is fully 240-volt quick-charge compatible with a wifi capable controller unit that will be able to transmit data like battery health, overall charge levels, and other useful information. Stellantis USA claims the new system is capable of bringing a near-flat battery up to a full charge in only two hours, several times faster than lesser 120 volt charging systems and on par with other high-end EV chargers.
The system is available either as a plug-in variant or as a special hardwired version safe from tampering or from theft. It will be lightweight, portable, and resistant to all manner of poor weather conditions. Providing all the more confidence that your electric car or plug-in hybrid will be ready to go when you wake up in the morning.
"Our new, factory-backed, at-home, Level 2, plug-in charging units offer a quick, seamless charging solution for Jeep 4xe and Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid owners," said Mark Bosanac, North America vice president, Mopar service, parts & customer care. "At Mopar, we'll continue to enhance the customer experience and expand our electric-vehicle portfolio of accessories."
The accessory will be available for $599 before taxes and fees via the Mopar eStore for select Jeep models and for the Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid variant as soon as next month. They'll also be available for purchase at any Jeep and Chrysler dealer with plug-in hybrid variants of Chrysler vehicles on the showroom floor.
