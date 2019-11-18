New Mitsubishi Mirage Unveiled in Thailand, Joined by New Attrage

Over in the subcompact segment, Mitsubishi can’t do better than the Mirage hatchback and Attrage sedan. The two nameplates have been updated once, and for the 2020 model year, an even greater refresh has been performed to bring the urban dwellers up to date with the latest technologies available.
The most noticeable change over 2019 is the Dynamic Shield styling language, especially the front grille full of chrome garnish. LED headlights are also featured, connected to the grille for greater visual drama than before. The squared-off rear bumper is complemented by LED taillights, but the interior leaves much to be desired. More to the point, the plastics are still too cheap.
There’s no denying the Smartphone Display Audio infotainment system with a 7.0-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is a step forward, yet the rest of the cabin is full of materials you wouldn’t want in your car. High-end models can be had with synthetic leather, contrast stitching, and piping, and there’s even fake carbon fiber available for a sportier atmosphere.
Mitsubishi couldn’t confirm what kind of sportiness hides under the hood, driving the front wheels with the help of either a manual or a continuously variable transmission from JATCO. The automaker did highlight in the press release for the 2020 Mirage and Attrage that current models are “powered by a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated engine” known under the codename 3A92.
The U.S. specification makes do with 78 horsepower and 74 pound-feet of torque, which means that you’ll have to rev the heck out of the MIVEC four-cylinder engine to drive on the highway at the same speed as the rest of the traffic. Overtaking, therefore, isn’t this car’s strongest forte.
Known as the Space Star in Europe, the Mirage hatchback and Attrage sedan also benefit from new 15-inch alloy wheels with a diamond-cut finish and two-tone color combination. Two new exterior paint options have also been added to the palette, namely White Diamond and Sand Yellow (pictured).
Scheduled to arrive at dealerships in the first half of 2020, the Mirage and Attrage are sold in over 90 and 60 countries, respectively. Mitsubishi has also described the pair as “global strategy cars,” helping the Japanese automaker sell approximately 650,000 and 280,000 units as of September 2019.
There’s no denying the Smartphone Display Audio infotainment system with a 7.0-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is a step forward, yet the rest of the cabin is full of materials you wouldn’t want in your car. High-end models can be had with synthetic leather, contrast stitching, and piping, and there’s even fake carbon fiber available for a sportier atmosphere.
Mitsubishi couldn’t confirm what kind of sportiness hides under the hood, driving the front wheels with the help of either a manual or a continuously variable transmission from JATCO. The automaker did highlight in the press release for the 2020 Mirage and Attrage that current models are “powered by a 1.2-liter naturally aspirated engine” known under the codename 3A92.
The U.S. specification makes do with 78 horsepower and 74 pound-feet of torque, which means that you’ll have to rev the heck out of the MIVEC four-cylinder engine to drive on the highway at the same speed as the rest of the traffic. Overtaking, therefore, isn’t this car’s strongest forte.
Known as the Space Star in Europe, the Mirage hatchback and Attrage sedan also benefit from new 15-inch alloy wheels with a diamond-cut finish and two-tone color combination. Two new exterior paint options have also been added to the palette, namely White Diamond and Sand Yellow (pictured).
Scheduled to arrive at dealerships in the first half of 2020, the Mirage and Attrage are sold in over 90 and 60 countries, respectively. Mitsubishi has also described the pair as “global strategy cars,” helping the Japanese automaker sell approximately 650,000 and 280,000 units as of September 2019.