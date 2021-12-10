New Mini Cooper S Electric Appears Undisguised in China

BMW announced in November 2019 that it would produce its future electric Mini derivatives in China in a partnership with Great Wall. Called "Spotlight Automotive Limited,” the joint venture would have a factory able to deliver 160,000 units per year. The first Mini created by this partnership just emerged in anonymous spy photos that spread on the internet.
Shared by the journalist Greg Kable and also used by Chinese websites such as Bobo Car Review, the images were made in China, right next to other EV prototypes that are still under camouflage. Thankfully, the undisguised unit shows almost everything we need to learn about the new design.
The new Mini Cooper S uses the classic body of the Mini hatchback, with only three doors. In the interior, it seems to have ditched the traditional dashboard in favor of a frameless, circular central screen and a heads-up display.
Outside, the closed front grille denounces we are in front of an electric car, but there’s more. The charging port is located on the rear right fender, a position in which a fuel tank cap could also be placed. That may mean that this design is also the one that will be used in the future generation of the Mini hatchback with combustion engines.
In the back, the currently traditional oval taillights will be replaced by components with a more angular approach. If you look at it with Marvel universe references, it will look like you are looking at a white Spiderman with red eyes. The taillights are connected by a black strip that brings the name of this Mini version: Mini Cooper S.
The new electric Mini will be made with an existing electric platform, possibly the one that Great Wall applies to the Ora Good Cat. However, the Mini should be a lot shorter than the Good Cat.
This new electric Mini should be sold worldwide and will be pretty competitive, thanks to China’s expertise in electric cars. Considering we have already seen the vehicle with no disguises, BMW should be pretty close to officially presenting it to the world.
