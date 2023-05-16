New Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Rendered, Will Be Joined by T-Modell Station Wagon

Presented to mixed reception back on April 25, the sixth-generation E-Class is currently available exclusively as a four-door sedan. Later this year, the five-door station wagon and an all-terrain variant of the S214 will roll out as 2024 models.
If you also count the CLE Coupe and CLE Cabriolet, make that five distinct variants of the 214 series. According to an EPA filing, the CLE is referred to as C236 and A236.
Turning our attention back to the core range, pixel artist Carbizzy has recently published renderings of the upcoming E-Class All-Terrain. Renderings from the three-quarter rear view depict the newcomer with plastic black cladding on the wheel arches, while those from the front don't feature these styling elements. Prototypes spied by the carparazzi show unpainted plastic cladding, which is utmost necessary for Merc to differentiate the All-Terrain from the regular longroof.
Advertised as the T-Modell in Germany, the wagon is expected to get the same powertrain choices as the W214. Over in the Old Continent, the E-Class is available with four-cylinder lumps for the time being. As for the US market, the 350 is a four-pot affair, whereas the 450 levels up to six.
As per the aforementioned EPA filing, the All-Terrain for North America is getting the six-cylinder engine. This document also confirms the CLE in 450 and 53 flavors, the latter being AMG's take on the 450. There's no mention whatsoever of the sedan in 53 guise, meaning that Merc is probably going to present the go-faster version next year.
For the North American market, the sedan kicks off with the rear-drive 350 and all-wheel-drive 350 4MATIC. The 1,999-cc turbocharged four-cylinder engine produces 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) of torque, plus 22 horsepower and 148 pound-feet (201 Nm) on full song from the integrated starter generator. Said electric motor is neatly integrated into the 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic tranny.
The 450 comes exclusively with 4MATIC in the US of A, and it features the same integrated starter generator as the 350 series. The inline-six engine belts out 375 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm), which is pretty close to what BMW squeezes out of the B58 in M40i vehicles. The current-gen 5er does come with the B58, albeit downtuned to 335 horsepower and 332 pound-feet (550 Nm) in the 540i and 540i xDrive.
There is hearsay regarding the 53 series replacing the 63 in the E-Class and CLE-Class, but that's wishful thinking at best. For starters, AMG would never allow M to steal customers away from them. And secondly, AMG has the know-how to match – or even exceed – the purported output of the all-new M5.
As a brief refresher, the G90 and G99 station wagon are getting the S68 twin-turbo V8 with plug-in hybrid assistance. AMG is expected to use a six-cylinder engine in combination with the plug-in system of the C 63. The bad news? Well, the I6 isn't a hand-built AMG engine as opposed to the I4 of the C 63.
Turning our attention back to the core range, pixel artist Carbizzy has recently published renderings of the upcoming E-Class All-Terrain. Renderings from the three-quarter rear view depict the newcomer with plastic black cladding on the wheel arches, while those from the front don't feature these styling elements. Prototypes spied by the carparazzi show unpainted plastic cladding, which is utmost necessary for Merc to differentiate the All-Terrain from the regular longroof.
Advertised as the T-Modell in Germany, the wagon is expected to get the same powertrain choices as the W214. Over in the Old Continent, the E-Class is available with four-cylinder lumps for the time being. As for the US market, the 350 is a four-pot affair, whereas the 450 levels up to six.
As per the aforementioned EPA filing, the All-Terrain for North America is getting the six-cylinder engine. This document also confirms the CLE in 450 and 53 flavors, the latter being AMG's take on the 450. There's no mention whatsoever of the sedan in 53 guise, meaning that Merc is probably going to present the go-faster version next year.
For the North American market, the sedan kicks off with the rear-drive 350 and all-wheel-drive 350 4MATIC. The 1,999-cc turbocharged four-cylinder engine produces 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) of torque, plus 22 horsepower and 148 pound-feet (201 Nm) on full song from the integrated starter generator. Said electric motor is neatly integrated into the 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic tranny.
The 450 comes exclusively with 4MATIC in the US of A, and it features the same integrated starter generator as the 350 series. The inline-six engine belts out 375 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm), which is pretty close to what BMW squeezes out of the B58 in M40i vehicles. The current-gen 5er does come with the B58, albeit downtuned to 335 horsepower and 332 pound-feet (550 Nm) in the 540i and 540i xDrive.
There is hearsay regarding the 53 series replacing the 63 in the E-Class and CLE-Class, but that's wishful thinking at best. For starters, AMG would never allow M to steal customers away from them. And secondly, AMG has the know-how to match – or even exceed – the purported output of the all-new M5.
As a brief refresher, the G90 and G99 station wagon are getting the S68 twin-turbo V8 with plug-in hybrid assistance. AMG is expected to use a six-cylinder engine in combination with the plug-in system of the C 63. The bad news? Well, the I6 isn't a hand-built AMG engine as opposed to the I4 of the C 63.