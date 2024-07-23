New Mercedes 200 City Edition Makes the GLA More Affordable

Mercedes has added a new member to the GLA family, albeit not in the United States or Europe, but in Australia. The model is called the GLA 200 City Edition and is now the entry-level version of the series.
Mind you, despite its base nature, it doesn't lack gear. The company's local branch states that it features some special touches, like the chrome trim on the outside, Progressive Line styling, low-profile roof rails made of aluminum, model-specific 18-inch alloys with a five twin-spoke design shod in run-flat tires, and slightly higher ground clearance.
Additional gizmos include the keyless go, electric tailgate, panoramic glass roof, memory and heating functions for the electric adjustable front seats, and Parking Package with a 360-degree camera system. The automaker also mentions the MBUX multimedia system that combines two high-res digital displays, a wireless charging pad, satellite navigation with live traffic information, smartphone integration, 64-color ambient lighting, and dual-zone A/C with rear vents.
In the safety department, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA 200 City Edition features active lane-keeping assist, blind spot assist, exit warning, self-parking feature, automatic cruise control, traffic sign assist, auto-dimming side and interior mirrors, tire pressure warning system, eCall function, nine airbags, and others. The LED headlamps with adaptive high beam assist are also standard.
Powering this model is a 1.33-liter four-cylinder gasoline engine that's paired with a 7G-DCT automatic gearbox and front-wheel drive. The unit produces 120 kW (163 ps/161 hp) and 270 Nm (199 lb-ft) of torque, enabling 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in a decent (for an entry-level premium subcompact crossover) 8.9 seconds.
Besides the 200 City Edition, Mercedes also offers the GLA Down Under in the 250 4Matic configuration. It features a punchier motor with a 2.0L displacement that kicks out 165 kW (224 ps/221 hp), has an 8G-DCT transmission and 4Matic front-biased all-wheel drive system, and drops the sprint time to 6.8 seconds. The equipment family is a bit more extensive, and it carries a driveaway price of AU$87,697.45, which equals $58,363 at the current exchange rates.
The Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 4Matic tops the lineup in Australia. This sporty model uses a 2.0L four-banger that produces 225 kW (306 ps/302 hp), comes with an eight-speed transmission, and features all-wheel drive. The 0-100 kph (62 mph) sprint is a 5.2-second affair. Besides the extra oomph and additional gear, it also gets the typical AMG styling. The drive-away price, in this case, is AU$107,128.60 (US$71,294).
Mercedes also offers the GLA in our market. The base flavor is called the GLA 250, and just like the eponymous model sold in Australia, it uses a 2.0L four-pot. The output and thrust are rated at 221 hp (224 ps/165 kW) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm). It does 0-60 mph (97 kph) in 6.8 seconds and features front-wheel drive. The MSRP is $43,000 (equal to AU$64,600).
Did you think the offering ends here? Well, it doesn't, as the three-pointed star brand also offers the GLA in the hot AMG 35 configuration. The 2.0L-powered model needs 5.1 seconds to push to 60 mph, aided by the 302 horsepower (306 ps/225 kW) and 295 pound-foot (400 Nm) of torque produced by its turbocharged gasoline burner.
Are you curious about the fuel economy of the Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 in the United States? That would be 22 mpg (10.7 l/100 km) and 28 mpg (8.4 liters per 100 km) in the city and on the highway, respectively. The sporty all-wheel-drive crossover features four-wheel independent suspension, AMG Ride Control sports suspension with three-stage damping, and rack-and-pinion with electromechanical power assist.
It rides on 19-inch alloys with a twin 5-spoke styling wrapped in 235/50 all-season tires, and kicks off at $58,050, equaling AU$87,210 at today's exchange rates. Thus, the AMG GLA 35 4Matic is also more affordable in our market, undercutting the Aussie variant by around 20,000 Australian dollars (~13,000 USD).
The Mercedes GLA is in the second generation. It entered production at the end of 2019 and comes to life at various factories, including in Germany, China, India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia. It builds on the MFA2 platform, just like the A-Class, CLA, B-Class, GLB, EQA, and EQB. Last year, the family was given a mid-cycle refresh featuring a revised front fascia, mild-hybrid tech, and a few other updates.
The new GLA 200 City Edition is available from the company's retailers nationwide starting today (July 23, 2024), with a driveaway price of AU$66,900 (US$44,522). After September 30, 2024, the model will be available for AU$63,900 (US$42,526), plus taxes and on-road costs. A quick look on the brand's local website reveals that this vehicle is available from AU$70,606.11 (US$46,988) driveaway.
Mercedes also offers the GLA in our market. The base flavor is called the GLA 250, and just like the eponymous model sold in Australia, it uses a 2.0L four-pot. The output and thrust are rated at 221 hp (224 ps/165 kW) and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm). It does 0-60 mph (97 kph) in 6.8 seconds and features front-wheel drive. The MSRP is $43,000 (equal to AU$64,600).
The 4Matic variant drops the acceleration time by two-tenths of a second and bumps the manufacturer's suggested retail price by $2,000 to $45,000 (AU$67,605). As a result, the GLA 250 4Matic is a bit more affordable in our market.
