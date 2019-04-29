New Mazda3 Hatchback Takes on Honda Civic in Comparison Review

A comparison review for hatchbacks... in North America? We did need a break from the almost constant talk of SUVs and crossovers, and there's no better compact for the job than the all-new 2019 Mazda3.

25 photos



Mazda doesn't believe in downsizing, som while the 2.5-liter in its fresh compact hatch has cylinder deactivation, it only gets 27 mpg combined while Honda's 1.5 VTEC Turbo averages 34 mpg and pushes 40 on the highway. Still, at 186-hp and 186 lb-ft of torque, the Mazda3 is one of the most potent models in its class, certainly trumping the



Comments are made about the styling of both hatchbacks, and they aren't positive ones. The Civic hatch is a mess, true, but one that also stands out and looks like a Honda. But the new Mazda3 is particularly sexy to our eyes, with minimal curves and general proportion reminiscent of the Alfa Romeo Brera or the Mk2 Audi TT. How can you not enjoy that?



It does pay the penalty in the trunk space department, which is especially bad when you consider the Civic is as spacious as some wagons. The Honda also offers about an inch more in both the head and legroom departments. But the Mazda3 claws back lost ground with an interesting, well-built cabin with plush surfaces.



The two hatchbacks are about evenly matched for the way they drive, which is a big deal. The Civic has long been viewed as the best compact to sit behind the wheel of. The Mazda3 also comes with a conventional automatic instead of a CVT , so many will find it more enjoyable in that regard, plus it's one of the few models in the segment available with AWD . The Subaru Impreza is your main choice.



You couldn't pick a worse rival for it than the Honda Civic, which is like a hard counter in terms of economy and space. So this is a sink or swim moment for the Mazda3. Unfortunately, Auto Guide's review starts with some bad news.Mazda doesn't believe in downsizing, som while the 2.5-liter in its fresh compact hatch has cylinder deactivation, it only gets 27 mpg combined while Honda's 1.5 VTEC Turbo averages 34 mpg and pushes 40 on the highway. Still, at 186-hp and 186 lb-ft of torque, the Mazda3 is one of the most potent models in its class, certainly trumping the Golf or Cruze. Comments are made about the styling of both hatchbacks, and they aren't positive ones. The Civic hatch is a mess, true, but one that also stands out and looks like a Honda. But the new Mazda3 is particularly sexy to our eyes, with minimal curves and general proportion reminiscent of the Alfa Romeo Brera or the Mk2 Audi TT. How can you not enjoy that?It does pay the penalty in the trunk space department, which is especially bad when you consider the Civic is as spacious as some wagons. The Honda also offers about an inch more in both the head and legroom departments. But the Mazda3 claws back lost ground with an interesting, well-built cabin with plush surfaces.The two hatchbacks are about evenly matched for the way they drive, which is a big deal. The Civic has long been viewed as the best compact to sit behind the wheel of. The Mazda3 also comes with a conventional automatic instead of a, so many will find it more enjoyable in that regard, plus it's one of the few models in the segment available with. The Subaru Impreza is your main choice.