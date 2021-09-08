New Lotus Racing Car Revealed: Emira GT4 Flaunts 400 HP

5 The Last Gasoline-Powered Lotus, the Emira, to Make U.S. Debut in Monterey

Privateers have always represented an important pillar of motorized sports. The latest customer-oriented racing car is the Emira GT4 from Hethel-based Lotus, which succeeds the gray-haired Evora GT4 that was proven time and again in the British GT and many other championships. 6 photos



As the headline implies, the beating heart of the Emira GT4 is a 400-horsepower V6 sourced from ABS , a six-speed xTrac gearbox, an FIA-compliant roll cage, six-point harness, and a fire extinguisher, the Emira GT4 weighs just 1,260 kilograms (2,778 pounds). Developed in partnership with RML Group, the peeps behind a glorious Ferrari 250 GT SWB restomod with a 5.5-liter V12 sourced from the 550 Maranello, the competition-spec newcomer is described as the culmination of more than 70 years of innovation on the road and track. Constructed with lightweight components and equipment that meets the latest safety regulations, the Emira GT4 uses composite bodywork and optimized aerodynamics.Previously a championship-winning driver with Lotus, director of vehicle attributes Gavan Kershaw says that “the all-new chassis on which the Emira has been developed is the perfect starting point for a high-performance racing car.” Considering how many similarities there are between it and the aluminum chassis of the Evora, the all-new part may be a little optimistic.Be that as it may, Lotus deserves all the praise in the world for giving one more chance to combustion-engined sports cars and racing cars. The Emira is the final gasoline-powered model of the British automaker, which is pouring a truckload of pounds sterling into electric-vehicle development right now.To be demonstrated on the Hethel test track by the end of 2021, the Emira GT4 will be produced in limited numbers for the 2022 season. Output will be increased for 2023 in line with global demand, and privateers can express their interest in the racing car by contacting Lotus’ motorsport department.As the headline implies, the beating heart of the Emira GT4 is a 400-horsepower V6 sourced from Toyota . The 2GR-FE, as the Japanese automaker calls it, shares the engine bay with a Harrop TVS 1900 supercharger. Augmented by an FIA-approved fuel cell, MoTeC data logging, Ohlins coil-over dampers, a limited-slip rear differential, Alcon discs, Bosch Motorsport, a six-speed xTrac gearbox, an FIA-compliant roll cage, six-point harness, and a fire extinguisher, the Emira GT4 weighs just 1,260 kilograms (2,778 pounds).

