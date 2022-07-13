New Li-Ion Chemistry Promises To Be the Holy Grail of EV Batteries

Lithium Ferro-phosphate (or lithium-iron-phosphate) batteries are the new darling of the auto industry, thanks to some qualities like affordability and increased stability. CATL found that adding manganese to the formula increases the energy density by up to 20%.
The Chinese company still holds a couple of aces up its sleeves, especially regarding LFP batteries. This is the chemistry of choice for the more affordable electric vehicles, thanks to their low production costs and raw materials’ abundance. The downside is a lower energy density, which explains why the more performant EV trims are built using more energy-dense chemistries like NCA and NCM.
CATL has improved the LFP chemistry by adding manganese to the formula. This increases the voltage from 3.2 to 4.1 volts, thus boosting the battery’s energy density. The theoretical energy density of the Lithium Manganese Ferro-phosphate (LMFP) batteries can reach up to 230 Wh/kg, which is closer to actual NCM batteries. Manganese is a relatively cheap and abundant material, so the cost of the batteries will remain close to the LFP levels.
Although several companies have looked into the LMFP chemistry, not all got to the CATL level, being so close to mass production. The Chinese giant claims it has solved the main problem, which was the limited lifecycle of this type of battery, by combining lithium ternary materials with LMFP materials. CATL says it’s ready to mass produce the LMFP batteries by the end of the year. The new batteries will allow for a theoretical EV range of up to 370 miles (600 km). Currently, the Tesla Model 3 RWD with an LFP battery travels 267 miles (430 km) on a charge.
CATL is China’s largest battery producer and has made news recently by announcing some exciting advances in Li-Ion battery technology. CATL is the primary producer of LFP batteries and one of the main suppliers for the industry EV leader Tesla. Recently, CATL unveiled its latest CTP (cell-to-pack) 3.0 Qilin battery with a record-breaking volume utilization rate of more than 72%.
CATL has improved the LFP chemistry by adding manganese to the formula. This increases the voltage from 3.2 to 4.1 volts, thus boosting the battery’s energy density. The theoretical energy density of the Lithium Manganese Ferro-phosphate (LMFP) batteries can reach up to 230 Wh/kg, which is closer to actual NCM batteries. Manganese is a relatively cheap and abundant material, so the cost of the batteries will remain close to the LFP levels.
Although several companies have looked into the LMFP chemistry, not all got to the CATL level, being so close to mass production. The Chinese giant claims it has solved the main problem, which was the limited lifecycle of this type of battery, by combining lithium ternary materials with LMFP materials. CATL says it’s ready to mass produce the LMFP batteries by the end of the year. The new batteries will allow for a theoretical EV range of up to 370 miles (600 km). Currently, the Tesla Model 3 RWD with an LFP battery travels 267 miles (430 km) on a charge.
CATL is China’s largest battery producer and has made news recently by announcing some exciting advances in Li-Ion battery technology. CATL is the primary producer of LFP batteries and one of the main suppliers for the industry EV leader Tesla. Recently, CATL unveiled its latest CTP (cell-to-pack) 3.0 Qilin battery with a record-breaking volume utilization rate of more than 72%.